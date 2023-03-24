﻿
Feature / District

New shopping centers upgrade district's retail landscape

﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-03-27       0
At 120,000 square meters and five-storeys, the new AKD Luxury Cars Mall in Jiading District will have the capacity to display thousands of luxury cars.
﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-03-27       0

Jiading continues to add new malls across the district this year to boost the development of the auto industry and upgrade its retail landscape.

The AKD Luxury Cars Mall has been put into trial operation in Beihongqiao Business District recently.

Located on Hewang Road with a gross floor area of over 120,000 square meters, the five-storey mall, with a capacity to display thousands of luxury cars, is the second of its kind opened in China after Shenzhen.

New shopping centers upgrade district's retail landscape
Li Pin

The AKD Luxury Cars Mall

“Total investment for the project is close to 2 billion yuan (US$290 million), and its annual revenue is targeted at 10 billion yuan,” said Chen Xiangfa, chairman of the AKD Group, which has been involved in second-hand vehicle trade for 24 years. “Some 1,000 new jobs are expected to be added with the opening of the mall.”

He said the industrial positioning of the Beihongqiao Business District and the national strategy of the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region have jointly given him confidence to expedite the company’s growth by opening its first eastern China mall in the suburban district.

“We are committed to serving customers in the Yangtze River Delta region for a long time,” Chen said, noting that AKD will provide one-stop services such as financial mortgage, insurance and license plate.

Meanwhile, the TSF Shopping Center at 223 Baiyin Road in Jiading New City is nearing completion.

New shopping centers upgrade district's retail landscape

An artist’s rendition of the TSF Shopping Center

Designed by world-famous Japanese architect Tadao Ando, the 180-million-yuan shopping center spans a gross floor area of around 42,000 square meters and has nearly 3,000 parking spaces.

Slated to open in September, the mall will feature a 603-square-meter naked-eye 3D outdoor LED screen, which is the largest of its kind in the suburban district.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     