New shopping centers upgrade district's retail landscape

At 120,000 square meters and five-storeys, the new AKD Luxury Cars Mall in Jiading District will have the capacity to display thousands of luxury cars.

Jiading continues to add new malls across the district this year to boost the development of the auto industry and upgrade its retail landscape.

The AKD Luxury Cars Mall has been put into trial operation in Beihongqiao Business District recently.

Located on Hewang Road with a gross floor area of over 120,000 square meters, the five-storey mall, with a capacity to display thousands of luxury cars, is the second of its kind opened in China after Shenzhen.

Li Pin

“Total investment for the project is close to 2 billion yuan (US$290 million), and its annual revenue is targeted at 10 billion yuan,” said Chen Xiangfa, chairman of the AKD Group, which has been involved in second-hand vehicle trade for 24 years. “Some 1,000 new jobs are expected to be added with the opening of the mall.”

He said the industrial positioning of the Beihongqiao Business District and the national strategy of the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region have jointly given him confidence to expedite the company’s growth by opening its first eastern China mall in the suburban district.



“We are committed to serving customers in the Yangtze River Delta region for a long time,” Chen said, noting that AKD will provide one-stop services such as financial mortgage, insurance and license plate.

Meanwhile, the TSF Shopping Center at 223 Baiyin Road in Jiading New City is nearing completion.

Designed by world-famous Japanese architect Tadao Ando, the 180-million-yuan shopping center spans a gross floor area of around 42,000 square meters and has nearly 3,000 parking spaces.

Slated to open in September, the mall will feature a 603-square-meter naked-eye 3D outdoor LED screen, which is the largest of its kind in the suburban district.