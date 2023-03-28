﻿
Feature / District

From sport to art, the ancient craft of hand ball re-emerges

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  18:08 UTC+8, 2023-03-28       0
Dating back 400 years, hand ball originated from Chinese football in the Tang Dynasty. It since faded from sport, becoming an intricate handcraft focused on perspective and design.
﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  18:08 UTC+8, 2023-03-28       0
From sport to art, the ancient craft of hand ball re-emerges

Hand ball, a weaving craft originating about 400 years ago, has been recently listed as an intangible cultural heritage in Songjiang District.

Developing from the Chinese football in the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907), the hand ball was also an ancient sport once popular among the aristocratic families. It became more common after the mass production of cotton thread entered people's lives.

As time went by, the sport gradually lost its recreational function, while its artistic value began to emerge, becoming a handicraft that features geometric beauty between our fingertips.

Threads in various colors are interlaced, twisted and twined to form a cotton sphere of different patterns.

It requires a pair of nimble hands and great patience. A plain ball stuffed with cotton is made first, and the sphere is then divided into several segments with silk threads, which will be filled in and woven with various motifs in different colors.

From sport to art, the ancient craft of hand ball re-emerges

"It looks like a kaleidoscope with infinite possibilities," said Li Xin, the heir to this heritage. But her full-time job is a department director of NorthGlass, a glass manufacturer based in Songjiang.

In 2008 she met Ma Shi, the descendant of this handicraft, whose family has been making the ball since the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). Fascinated by the skill, she became an apprentice and learned from Ma for more than 10 years.

"Night Safari in Guangfulin Relics Park" is one of Li's major work. She drew the inspiration from the park's cultural exhibition center that was constructed under Fulin Lake with its roof "floating" above the water surface, and extracted the architecture's lines and silhouette as the abstract patterns for the woven ball.

The work breaks the rhythm between the basic forms and the plane, which makes the motifs more three-dimensional, better bringing out the architectural beauty through the geometric art and dynamic color matching.

The hand ball needs to be passed on. Li and her student Zhang Ying set up a hand ball team in 2018, and it has expanded to 22 members today.

"It requires time and skills. I hope more young people can get involved," Li said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     