﻿
Feature / District

Foreign firms upgrade plants as demand surges

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  18:11 UTC+8, 2023-03-28       0
Songjiang is putting out the red carpet for investors with China's economy picking up pace since the end of 2022.
﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  18:11 UTC+8, 2023-03-28       0

Foreign investment in Shanghai is on the rise as China's economy has begun to pick up since the end of last year.

Songjiang, with its sound business environment, strong economic tenacity and integrated industrial chains, is rolling out the red carpet for investors.

Many foreign-invested enterprises in Songjiang District are upgrading their factories, which primarily manufacture for the international market, into major production bases in China.

"Our company places a high value on the 'dual circulation' of domestic and international markets," said Ruan Peng, operation manager of Standex-Meder Electronics Shanghai.

"Previously, the market share in China was approximately 40 percent, but it has now increased to around 60 percent."

The American firm is the world's largest reed switch manufacturer, producing over 700 million reed contacts per year.

VALQUA Shanghai is the Japanese company's second production base in China. It designs and manufactures a variety of raw materials, such as fiber, fluoroplastics and high-performance rubber.

The company reported a significant jump in sales. In 2021, its sales revenue doubled from the year before. Despite a two-month shutdown due to the pandemic, sales in 2022 were up 21 percent from the previous year.

Dodge (Shanghai) Mechanical Power Transmission Ltd, which has a plant in Songjiang, is a latecomer to the Chinese market. The American brand quickly established strong bonds with local consumers by opening a Chinese website and a WeChat official account.

"Dodge Shanghai serves as the Asia-Pacific hub," said Hu Qingsong, sales director of the Chinese market. "The Chinese market accounts for 80 percent of the Asia-Pacific region, with the rest going to other regions."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Songjiang
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     