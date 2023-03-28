﻿
Songjiang goes into digitalization drive

Songjiang has announced an ambitious plan of digitalizing at least 85 percent of the district's manufacturing companies by 2025.
Songjiang has announced a three-year plan to digitalize at least 85 percent of the district's manufacturing enterprises by 2025.

The district will build five to 10 industrial Internet platforms in three years, open more than 100,000 small and medium-sized businesses, and incubate at least 10 major enterprises with the potential to radiate at least 400 upstream and downstream companies in the industry.

It will build three to five smart factories as benchmarks, as well as 30 to 40 exemplary smart factories, to create 200 to 250 intelligent manufacturing scenarios.

A case in point is Haier's Shanghai washing machine smart facility in Shihudang Town, which started operations in December.

The project has four intelligent assembly lines, four smart module processing areas and two intelligent logistics systems. It will create 2 million machines worth 5 billion yuan (US$742 million) annually.

Songjiang will introduce or nurture 30 service providers and two to three industrial clouds by 2025 to encourage the implementation of more than 50 in-depth identity resolution application scenarios.

Songjiang University Town, prominent enterprises and institutions will also establish digital talent training schools.

An industrial alliance open to the nine Yangtze River Delta cities is designed to build partnerships, fulfill mutual needs, investigate preferential policy sharing and achieve win-win.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
Follow Us

