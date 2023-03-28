A new space for artists, Yunbao Future City opens in Dongjing Town

Yunbao Future City is the latest art-space to open in Songjiang, giving residents and artists a place to explore creativity. The new park is located near Line 9 in Dongjing Town.

Songjiang locals have one more art and culture destination at their doorstep. Yunbao Future City in Dongjing Town is a new landmark, bringing art and creativity to residents.

Located by Dongjing Station of Metro Line 9, the cultural creative park grabs attention and creates visual impact with a giant "Tree of Joy and Peace" designed by contemporary artist Ma Jin.

A 12-meter-tall bookshelf and an all-glass space for exhibition and stage performance are the two biggest highlights at the park, while the 5,000-square-meter lawn and the romantic Giverny Garden offer visitors an open place to bond with nature.

A wide variety of restaurants, snack bars, wine shops, tea houses, bistros and cafes will be another big lure for the city's foodies.

"Life is in art and art is in life," said general manager Cheng Xu. "We hope this is a place that combines both."

The project was originally a library and reading space when it started construction seven years ago, but now it has been expanded and enriched with artist workshops, art trading fairs and exhibitions.

Art + Century Museum inside the park has attracted large flocks of young artists with its residency program for both domestic and foreign talent.

Artist Jiang Yunge is one of the first batch, who settled in the park for over a year.

"It's an ideal place for us to live and work with a quiet environment away from the downtown noise," Jiang said. She has been working on the series "Mirror" and hopefully will hold her exhibition in the museum soon.