Songjiang pipeline incorporates modern techniques and materials

A 14-kilometer-long underground pipeline in south Songjiang is expected to be completed by the end of the year, benefiting 300,000 residents.

The extensive pipeline connects power, sewage, gas, heat, water supply and telecommunications lines.

"During urban expansion and upgrading, the pipeline can effectively solve the problems of repeated road digging and a dense overhead wire network," said Fang Guocheng, deputy director of the district's Center for Comprehensive Management of City Construction.

The ongoing project is incorporating new techniques and materials. Cabins are designed differently for different lines. Electricity and telecommunication lines are housed in the same cabin, while gas has its own interdependent space.

"For different purposes, we have set up duo cabins and comprehensive cabins," said Chen Gang, the pipeline project's director. "Among the underground comprehensive pipelines put into operation in China, this one has the most lines and the most advanced technology."

The new pipeline, dubbed "the lifeline of the city," is equipped with an electrical and monitoring system, as well as low noise, energy-saving and environmentally friendly ventilation.

During the first phase of construction along Yuyang Avenue, the concept of "sponge city" was fully realized.

For example, the rainwater chamber can store clean rainwater for surrounding afforestation and watering, while dirty water flows into the sewage plant via the pipe.

It can also help reduce the risk of urban waterlogging during heavy rains.

According to Fang, the project is designed and built with a 100-year life cycle in mind.

In the completed sections, an open video system, emergency communication equipment, automatic fire extinguishing devices and other facilities have been installed.

An intelligent monitoring and management platform has been established to detect and respond to accidents such as leakage or damage in real time.

A systematic design is being used to prevent gas leakage and diffusion, fire accidents and explosions in gas cabins. Its monitoring, detection, alarm and ventilation functions can significantly reduce the likelihood of accidents occurring in other cabins and lines.