﻿
Feature / District

Songjiang pipeline incorporates modern techniques and materials

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  18:14 UTC+8, 2023-03-28       0
An all-encompassing 14-km underground pipeline in Songjiang District should solve the problem of repeated digging and benefit its 300,000 residents.
﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  18:14 UTC+8, 2023-03-28       0

A 14-kilometer-long underground pipeline in south Songjiang is expected to be completed by the end of the year, benefiting 300,000 residents.

The extensive pipeline connects power, sewage, gas, heat, water supply and telecommunications lines.

"During urban expansion and upgrading, the pipeline can effectively solve the problems of repeated road digging and a dense overhead wire network," said Fang Guocheng, deputy director of the district's Center for Comprehensive Management of City Construction.

The ongoing project is incorporating new techniques and materials. Cabins are designed differently for different lines. Electricity and telecommunication lines are housed in the same cabin, while gas has its own interdependent space.

"For different purposes, we have set up duo cabins and comprehensive cabins," said Chen Gang, the pipeline project's director. "Among the underground comprehensive pipelines put into operation in China, this one has the most lines and the most advanced technology."

The new pipeline, dubbed "the lifeline of the city," is equipped with an electrical and monitoring system, as well as low noise, energy-saving and environmentally friendly ventilation.

During the first phase of construction along Yuyang Avenue, the concept of "sponge city" was fully realized.

For example, the rainwater chamber can store clean rainwater for surrounding afforestation and watering, while dirty water flows into the sewage plant via the pipe.

It can also help reduce the risk of urban waterlogging during heavy rains.

According to Fang, the project is designed and built with a 100-year life cycle in mind.

In the completed sections, an open video system, emergency communication equipment, automatic fire extinguishing devices and other facilities have been installed.

An intelligent monitoring and management platform has been established to detect and respond to accidents such as leakage or damage in real time.

A systematic design is being used to prevent gas leakage and diffusion, fire accidents and explosions in gas cabins. Its monitoring, detection, alarm and ventilation functions can significantly reduce the likelihood of accidents occurring in other cabins and lines.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     