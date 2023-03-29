﻿
Feature / District

'City Growth' looks back at Shanghai's evolution over decades

The exhibition titled "City Growth" at Art + Century Museum is a look back on what Shanghai has gone through, and how the city has evolved over the decades through over 130 works.
'City Growth' looks back at Shanghai's evolution over decades
The exhibition titled "City Growth" at Art + Century Museum in Dongjing Town of Songjiang District is a look back on what Shanghai has gone through, and how the city has expanded and evolved over the decades through more than 130 works – from traditional ink paintings, photographs to sculptures and multi-media installations – by 60 artists from all ages.

The 28 black-and-white photos by art students of Shanghai University of Engineering Science at the entrance are a prelude to the exhibition, retelling the childhood memories of the city's young generation. They are keen observers, who recorded the changes in the skyline, the old-fashioned bus tickets and snappy walking of pedestrians out on the street.

Painter Xin Bingyong's inkwash piece "Thriving Shanghai" depicts his trip to the Guangfulin Cultural Relics Park, where a group of kids in silky traditional Chinese robe practice martial arts. The energy and grace in their motions and gestures somehow indicate the city's future.

The series "Times of Shanghai" of 24 Chinese paintings co-created by Lin Fan and Wang Kaimin portrays the city scenes in 24 solar terms. Two of them are inspired by Songjiang landmarks – the snow-covered Zuibai Pond Park on dongzhi, or winter solstice and the heavily-forested Sheshan Hill on lidong, or winter begins.

"We've found today's young people have a growing interest in Chinese tradition and culture. It's a good thing and we hope more young people could join us," said Lin.

Organized by Shanghai Education Commission, the exhibition also functions as "an art class" for the city's 3.3 million students and teachers. Some of the artworks will be on display in a red bus that will drive to school campuses, neighborhoods and commercial areas to reach more groups.

Date: Through July 31 (closed on Mondays)

Venue: Art + Century Museum inside Yunbao Future City Art and Cultural Creative Park

Address: Lane 885, Wangjiashe Rd, Songjiang District

松江区王家厍路 885 弄云堡未来市艺术文创园区内



Songjiang
