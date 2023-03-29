Songjiang ranks second among Shanghai districts for forest cover

Almost 20 percent of Songjiang has been forested, ranking second to Chongming Island among all Shanghai districts, according to the latest report from the city's forestry bureau.

Last year, Songjiang completed its biggest afforestation project that stretched along seven highways and major waterways, including the Shanghai-Kunming Expressway and the Huangpu River, as well as the Tianma Green Belt, which added up to a total of 5.7 square kilometers.

Ti Gong

Over the past six years, the suburban district's green coverage has reached almost 13 square kilometers, the second largest in Shanghai, which makes it a habitat for wild animals.

"This year, we have observed an obvious increase in herons flying here to live through the winter," said Hu Fenhua, birdwatcher and researcher from the wild birds' habitat in Maogang Town. The wetland has been a home and transfer station for nearly 30 breeds of migratory and resident birds. Last year, the habitat's observation site monitored over 2,300 wild birds of 42 species.

In Yexie Town, wild Chinese water deer, a rare species in Shanghai for some 100 years, is making a comeback in forests along the banks of the Huangpu River, thanks to the reintroduction of captive deer into the wild program that was launched 14 years ago.

They are now living in a natural habitat of marshland, camphor and redwood thickets, with wildflowers galore. By the end of last year, at least 70 wild deer had been spotted, including 11 fawns born last May.

In addition, three species of amphibians, two species of reptiles, 38 species of birds and five species of mammals have also been discovered in this wild deer base.