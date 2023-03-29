﻿
Feature / District

Xilin Temple, an idyllic ancient structure in modern surroundings

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  15:54 UTC+8, 2023-03-29       0
Xilin Temple sits amidst bustling streets and shopping malls in Shanghai's suburban Songjiang District, a Buddhist shrine with a history dating back more than 700 years.
﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  15:54 UTC+8, 2023-03-29       0

Xilin Temple, a Buddhist shrine with a history dating back more than 700 years, sits amidst bustling streets and shopping malls in Songjiang District.

Four stone lions guard a stately front door of brick, stone and wood. Near the door is a central square paved with cobblestones and decorated with neatly trimmed pine bonsai. Doves stroll casually around, fed by pious Buddhist followers passing by.

No one speaks. Everything is quiet, as monks and visitors enjoy the precious peace and tranquility of the temple. Only sunrise bells and sunset drums break the silence.

In the center of the square is a bronze lamp carved with Buddhist scriptures on its eight facades.

On the east and west sides are the bronze bell, weighing about 2 tons, and the drum, which is 2 meters in diameter. Its creation was financed by donations from more than 100 Buddhists.

The temple reached its heydays in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), when more than 600 monks stayed and studied there, but it went downhill in the civil wars.

In 1992, the temple went through a major facelift, sponsored by the Songjiang Museum. When the workers removed the ornament at the top of the pagoda, called Yuanying Tower, a large number of old treasures were found, including ancient coins, golden Buddha statues and gold, silver and jade relics bearing the carved history of the temple's major events.

Xilin Temple, an idyllic ancient structure in modern surroundings
Ti Gong

Xilin Temple

The tower, 46.5 meters tall, is regarded as the highest ancient pagoda in Shanghai. It was built to remember monk Yuanying in the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279). The tower's commemorative plaque was a wooden engraving in the handwriting of the master monk Hongyi (or Li Shutong his secular name, 1880-1942).

The seven-floor octagonal tower is a traditional brick-and-wood structure, which shrinks up level by level. From the pagoda's foundation, experts dug out more statues, jade rings, ink slabs and bowls, scriptures and accessories made of amber, agate, crystal, jade and red coral dating back to the Song Dynasty (960-1279).

The biggest discovery was Master Yuanying's sarira, known as "human pearls" – crystalline traces that remain after a respected Buddhist's corpse is burnt.

A crystal rabbit, excavated from the foundation in 1994, featured big round eyes and vivid whiskers. It was carved to lie on its stomach, as if it was foraging quietly in the grass.

The crystal artifact now is housed at the Shanghai Museum, and was a real focus in the museum's latest exhibition during the recent Spring Festival to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit.

Yuanying Tower's first floor has been a showroom for some of the discoveries such as Buddhist beads, old paintings and statues. Up along the stone stairs to the second floor, visitors will be welcomed by a lotus-shaped door.

On the walls from the second to the top floor, there is a niche of brick-laid Buddha sculptures in the four directions. Each niche is made of three Buddha statues, with the biggest one in the middle. They were engraved and fired in the Ming Dynasty, and have been kept almost intact until now.

Today, the temple is a holy place for devout followers, a tourist attraction for visitors and a venue for Shanghai locals to pray for a happy life.

For Spring Festival, going to the temple to burn joss sticks is a traditional activity after the family feast on the eve of the Lunar New Year.

From midnight to dawn, Xilin Temple is always crowded with devotees and roads are often clogged so much that the police are dispatched to keep order.



Address: 666 Zhongshan Rd M.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Songjiang
Shanghai Museum
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     