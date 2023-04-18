Qizhong Tennis Center gets facelift ahead of Shanghai Rolex Masters

The Qizhong Tennis Center in Minhang District launched an overall facelift recently to welcome an upgraded ATP tennis tournament this autumn.

Ti Gong

As the only highest-level ATP competition in the Asia-Pacific region, the Shanghai Rolex Masters will return this October with more grandeur.

The tennis center, the largest in Asia, boasts 25 international standard indoor and outdoor courts.

It hosted Tennis Masters Cup Shanghai for four years and has been venue for the Shanghai Rolex Masters since 2009.

The upgraded Shanghai Rolex Masters has extended to 12 days, from October 4 to 15.

This year, a total of 96 players will be included in the singles draw instead of the previous 56.