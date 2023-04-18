﻿
Feature / District

Hongqiao CBD attracts 600 biomedicine firms

The Hongqiao International Central Business District in Minhang has become a magnet for biomedicine, attracting 600 companies, gaining a strategic position in the market.
Ti Gong

The Hongqiao International Central Business District, which is partly administered by Minhang District, has attracted over 600 biomedicine companies, including Innovent, Wego, Yunnan Baiyao, Chia Tai Tianqing and Simcere.

With the rise of the Hongqiao International Medical Center, the region has defined biomedicine as one of its three high-quality industrial development sectors.

"Once the construction of its global research center in the Qianwan area of the Hongqiao International CBD is completed, Chia Tai Tianqing will attempt to lead biomedicine technology innovation in China and gain a strategic position in the global market," said Cheng Yongsheng, a project manager at Chia Tai Tianqing.

Shanghai Nanhongqiao Investment and Development Group Co has established four professional investment recruitment teams in industries such as international trade, biomedicine, legal consulting and new arenas (low carbon, smart terminals, metaverses and the digital new economy).

"We've received tailored and efficient support from Nanhongqiao Investment and Development Group Co since we launched our Shanghai international center project," said Liu Weijie, project manager at Yunnan Baiyao.

This year, the investment recruitment firm will introduce three to five biomedicine companies to the region, increasing regional tax revenue by more than 30 percent.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Hongqiao
Minhang
