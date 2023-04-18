﻿
Feature / District

Smart pet houses for stray cats in operation

A new type of smart "pet house" for stray cats are being distributed in parks and office complexes in Minhang District. The new homes offer real-time monitoring and remote-feeding.
Smart pet houses for stray cats in operation
Ti Gong

A smart pet house for stray cats

A type of smart pet house for stray cats, operated by Hello Inc, has been launched in 31 residential areas and 18 office parks in Minhang District since December 2022.

Users of its Hello Pet applet are able to achieve remote monitoring and feeding of stray cats.

The company, a renowned bike-sharing and mobility firm in Shanghai, had already distributed 94 pet houses to 65 neighborhoods and office parks in Shanghai by mid March. Among them 57 are in 31 residential areas and 18 are in 18 office parks in Minhang.

A pet lover can apply for a smart pet house at a certain location online, and later be joined by other pet lovers. They together contribute to a minimum quota of cat food for three stray cats in 90 days before a new house is allowed to open.

The donation is priced at 6 yuan (87 US cents) for half day, 12 yuan for a day, 36 yuan for three days, 84 yuan for one week.

"I used to visit a place for stray cats twice a day in person to feed them. But my family got jealous, because I was spending more time with the cats than I was with them. With the new Hello Pet smart pet house, I'm able to achieve long-distant feeding through my cellphone," said Ai Xin (pseudonym), a resident in Minhang.

While operating the pet houses, Hello Pet is also applying a professional trap, neuter and return platform that includes a trapping team and pet hospitals, according to Wu Yiying, a brand manager of Hello Pet.

Minhang
﻿
