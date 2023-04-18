﻿
City improves living conditions for 100 needy young people

Through the "Firefly Dreams of Youths Glowing" initiative, Shanghai will renovate 100 bedrooms for disadvantaged or troubled youths, in hopes of improving household conditions.
Ti Gong

A revamped bedroom for children and teens from vulnerable families in the city

The first batch of 28 revamped bedrooms have been delivered to children and teens from vulnerable families in Minhang District.

Shanghai launched a citywide "Firefly Dreams of Youths Glowing" initiative, which is aimed at helping revamp 100 bedrooms for minors in plight, in its 16 districts.

The first batch of 36 bedrooms after their facelift were delivered to youths from Minhang, Qingpu and Songjiang districts during a ceremony held in the Xinzhuang Industrial Zone on March 17.

The initiative was derived from a pilot project in Pujiang Town in Minhang in 2021. The district had managed to improve household conditions for youths from two needy families at first. Later, its beneficiaries expanded to 30 families. The program was fully acknowledged by the Communist Youth League Shanghai Committee and then promoted citywide.

According to the plan, a minor from a needy family will have his or her bedroom renovated from ceiling, walls and flooring simultaneously, and equipped with furniture, home appliances and decorations including a bed, desk, wardrobe, curtain, lamp and bookshelf. Public welfare institutions will offer companionship and mental support to them.

"We've adopted artificial intelligence, digital twin, building information modeling and big data while offering a solution," said He Hong, general manager of the East China region of China Construction Science and Industry Corporation.

Shanghai will further help renovate 32 bedrooms for needy youths by the end of June and another 32 by the end of September, Wang Danqing, chief of social workers department of Shanghai Youth Service and Rights Protection Office, revealed.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
