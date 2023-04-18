Reflections of young artists showcased in Minhang art center

First home show by 36 young Chinese graduates of the University of the Arts London showcases diverse responses to international influences

Ti Gong

Thirty-six young artists, all of whom are graduates of the University of the Arts London, have their first domestic exhibition at the Theoretical Art Center in Deqiu Lixianggu Cultural and Creative Park in Minhang District.

Titled "Inward and Outward: Reflections of a New Era of Artists," the exhibition showcases more than 300 pieces of work.

The group of artists, who have experienced a wave of multicultural influences, pondered the connection between their introspection and the external world, and resorted to multimedia expressions to channel their rich responses.

Some of the participating artists explored the link between human and animals and aimed to raise our awareness about the creatures' conditions. Some were inspired by primeval art, modern street art and pixelated art, and favored human figures with neutral tones, or used hermaphrodites in their paintings.







Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Exhibition info:

Date: Through July 31

Admission: 38 yuan (US$5.53)

Venue: Deqiu Lixianggu Cultural and Creative Park

Address: 788 Shenfu Rd

申富路788号