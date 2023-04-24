﻿
Feature / District

Science, tech drive cold chain and logistics development

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-04-25       0
Ruiyun Cold Chain in Qingpu has been aggressively modernizing and expanding the industry with the help of science and technology.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-04-25       0

China’s cold chain and logistics development roadmap through 2025 states that persistent efforts are needed to spur science and technology innovation and digital transformation.

Ruiyun Cold Chain in Qingpu District has been actively advancing the industry’s modernization and boosting its development through science and technology.

Workers are busy shuttling between storage racks at Ruiyun’s east China cold storage on Xintuan Road in the Xianghuaqiao Subdistrict. As a key distribution hub for the cold chain company, it delivers about 7,000 tons of goods every day to cities in east China.

Large companies, including Dingdong Maicai, Synear, Hitomorrow and Sanquan, are among its clients.

With 25 transfer centers, 115 backbone lines, and 5,500 product routes, the company has built a nationwide cold chain network that covers 215 prefecture-level cities and 1,600 counties.

Besides the network, it has also created a SaaS software operation service platform. The platform links retailers and delivery companies and handles the real-time delivery requirements of enterprises and organizations. The extensive online service addresses issues like complicated deals and low efficiency due to asymmetric knowledge about supply and demand.

With the adoption of the platform, owners can track and keep an eye on the temperature during the entire shipping procedure. They will also be able to reduce their logistics costs by 10 to 15 percent. So far, more than 70,000 owners and over 110,000 drivers have been connected via the platform, accounting for 35 percent of the market share of the cold chain business.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     