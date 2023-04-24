Science, tech drive cold chain and logistics development

Ruiyun Cold Chain in Qingpu has been aggressively modernizing and expanding the industry with the help of science and technology.

China’s cold chain and logistics development roadmap through 2025 states that persistent efforts are needed to spur science and technology innovation and digital transformation.

Ruiyun Cold Chain in Qingpu District has been actively advancing the industry’s modernization and boosting its development through science and technology.

Workers are busy shuttling between storage racks at Ruiyun’s east China cold storage on Xintuan Road in the Xianghuaqiao Subdistrict. As a key distribution hub for the cold chain company, it delivers about 7,000 tons of goods every day to cities in east China.

Large companies, including Dingdong Maicai, Synear, Hitomorrow and Sanquan, are among its clients.

With 25 transfer centers, 115 backbone lines, and 5,500 product routes, the company has built a nationwide cold chain network that covers 215 prefecture-level cities and 1,600 counties.

Besides the network, it has also created a SaaS software operation service platform. The platform links retailers and delivery companies and handles the real-time delivery requirements of enterprises and organizations. The extensive online service addresses issues like complicated deals and low efficiency due to asymmetric knowledge about supply and demand.

With the adoption of the platform, owners can track and keep an eye on the temperature during the entire shipping procedure. They will also be able to reduce their logistics costs by 10 to 15 percent. So far, more than 70,000 owners and over 110,000 drivers have been connected via the platform, accounting for 35 percent of the market share of the cold chain business.