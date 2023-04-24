Action plan secures Jiading's place in intelligent connected vehicle industry

The “Action Plan for Building a World Intelligent Connected Vehicle Innovation High Ground in Jiading District (2023-2025)” was unveiled in Jiading in late March.

A three-year action plan to build Jiading District into a world innovation high ground for intelligent connected vehicles was unveiled in the suburban district on March 21.

The plan proposed to achieve a value of 300 billion yuan (US$46.6 billion) in the ICV-related industry in Jiading by 2025.

The district aims to create a group of internationally competitive ICV leading enterprises and build a globally leading ICV innovation high ground in industrial manufacturing, scientific and technological research and development, data application, industry exchange, cultural integration, as well as talent cultivation.

The plan clarified the district’s global leadership in innovative applications and core technologies in terms of industrial scale and accurately empowering data.

It also formulated five major actions and 21 measures to promote the continuous growth of new driving forces for the development of the automotive industry, maintain the leading advantage of ICV, and create a world-class intelligent connected vehicle ecosystem.

Particularly in the field of industrial manufacturing, the action plan proposed to develop 20 globally competitive intelligent connected vehicle products by 2025, create 10 well-known mass-produced products with global influence, independently develop 20 core automotive chips, and realize the mass production of 20 software products in the field of autonomous driving.

In terms of industrial cultivation, it would support the transformation of traditional automotive component enterprises, such as automotive chassis, steering system, braking system and automotive electronics toward the “new four modernizations” (electrification, Internet of Things, intellectualization and sharing) of the automotive industry.

Lu Tielong, director of the district economy commission, said that Jiading, as a major player, bears the mission and responsibility for Shanghai to build the city into a world-class automotive industry center.

Sun Kai, founder and chief scientist of Shanghai Hesai Technology Co Ltd, a Jiading-based LiDAR maker which went public in the United States in February, said, “When I was on a business trip to Silicon Valley, I was filled with pride when I saw that most of the autonomous cars on the street were using Hesai LiDAR.

“It was only through the excellent business environment and foundation of the automotive industry in Jiading that we had the stage to showcase our talents.”