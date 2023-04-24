Mobileye's tech testing center a boon for automotive firms

The Mobileye Shanghai Jiading Technology Testing Center in Malu Town provides professional services to automotive partners in China.

Mobileye, an autonomous driving technology company founded over 20 years ago, is a global leader in advanced driving assistance systems based on cameras.

At present, over 300 models from 38 mainstream auto manufacturers worldwide are using its technical services.

Covering 1,853 square meters, or equivalent to the size of four standard basketball courts, the Mobileye Shanghai Jiading Technology Testing Center consists of offices, conference rooms, a laboratory, garage, 3D printing room, tool library and other spaces.

The company conducts key technical verification and testing of advanced products and solutions within the Jiading testing center, delivering better products to Chinese partners at a faster pace.

“We believe the autonomous driving-related industry in Jiading has demonstrated a solid foundation and strong momentum, gathering a large number of autonomous driving scenarios and related companies, with very broad and promising development prospects,” said Elie Luskin, vice president of Mobileye and managing director of Mobileye China.

In 2022, Mobileye partnered with 12 Chinese self-owned car brands on a total of 24 projects.

Among them, Mobileye’s first partner in China, Zeekr (a luxury electric vehicle brand under Geely Group), has delivered over 70,000 Zeekr 001 electric vehicles equipped with Mobileye SuperVision. The latest Zeekr 009 MPV model is also equipped with this system.

Geely said its three other brands would deploy the system in more of their models.