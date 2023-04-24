Work on 'Blue Ring' project to start next month

Part of the 'Watertown Parlor,' the project will offer a clean, ecological leisure amenity to visitors.

Construction of the second phase of the “Blue Ring” project of the “Watertown Parlor,” a core part of the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone, is scheduled to start in May.

The first phase of the project, presenting enchanting Jiangnan (regions south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) scenery at the junction of Shanghai, Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces, was completed last year.

The second phase is expected to be complete and open by late next year.

Birdsong, crystal clean lakes, greenery, and newly built corridors and pavilions are all scenes of a vigorous spring.

“We are doing maintenance on the first phase of the project, and will further improve its landscape effects in spring,” said Zhu Hongkui with the engineering department of the company developing the project. “Preparation of the construction of the second phase is well under way as well.”

The “Blue Ring” project features green pathways and sightseeing tracks that embody typical Jiangnan water town scenery. Circling the lakes, the green pathways offer a comfortable and relaxing sightseeing experience.

“We will introduce water culture into the facilities, such as bridges and sluices, and use low-carbon design to reduce the impact on the ecological environment,” said Hu Jing, who works with the design department of the company. “Different themes based on villages, forest belts and rice fields will be presented to enrich the experience of residents when they stroll in the area.”

The project strings together attractions such as a blue belt via river courses and lakes, providing an alluring leisure attraction for residents to experience Jiangnan culture.

“We hope to create a leisure amenity for residents to get close to nature via ecological protection, water treatment and greenery upgrades,” said Liao Jian’an, deputy general manager of the company. “People will be able to appreciate the scenery of the ‘Blue Ring’ by walking, cycling or water tourism in the future.”

The “Blue Ring” river course stretches for 28.32 kilometers, of which 7.38 kilometers will be in Qingpu.