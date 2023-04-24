Liantang homestay offers a home in a village setting

Huawenwu, which translates as a house kissed by flowers, is a cozy blend of art and Jiangnan culture.

Cai Mingming

Travel enthusiasts can easily enjoy views of lush green fields, stroll through an ancient town and explore a local Jiangnan-style yard as homestay services burgeon in suburban Qingpu District.

Located at No. 350 Jinghua Village in Liantang Town, a new minsu (the Chinese version of a bed and breakfast) is now open for guests. Its name is Huawenwu, which means “a house kissed by flowers” in Chinese.

The waterfront, two-storey building makes good use of the available light and sunshine, resulting in a warm and cozy haven that makes guests feel at home. In the morning, the mist appears like a veil over the river drifting slowly over the water’s surface. After sunset, the river shines with golden light, reflecting the brilliance of the moon and stars.

One of the highlights at Huawenwu is an art salon, where paintings, photographs, music and video works, as well as other art pieces created by both professionals and local farmer artists are on display.

Themed culture events will also be held to enable visitors and guests to have a close-up and personal experience with village art.