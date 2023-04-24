Modern Drama Valley has an abundance of characters and plotlines on its playlist

The event, to be held through May 8, features 23 productions in theaters and hundreds more on the streets and in public spaces.

Modern Drama Valley, Shanghai’s annual theatrical extravaganza, raised its curtains with a flourish on April 20.

The event, to be held through May 8, features 23 productions from home and abroad at such venues as the Daning Theater, the Majestic Theater, the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center and other major performance venues in the city.

Opening the festival at Daning Theater was “Huo Dong Bian Ren Xing,” an adaptation of Wang Meng’s novel that depicts China’s vicissitudes from the 1940s to the 1980s.

Other highlights on the playlist include original domestic plays including “Red Sorghum” adapted from Mo Yan’s novel, and “Will” directed by Tian Xiaowei, as well as top international plays such as “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” presented by the Radu Stanca Sibiu National Theater from Romania, “La Gioia” directed by Italian director Pippo Delbono and “Frida Ki Allo” produced by the Fly Theater from Greece.

This year, ticket prices were capped at 600 yuan (US$87) as authorities would cover part of the costs — 30 percent of the maximum ticket price. Tickets are available through digital platforms like Damai.

In addition, about 300 performances would be staged on Shanghai’s streets, commercial zones and other public areas to provide free theater at residents’ doorsteps.

It’s all aboard the “drama bus,” a highlight of this year’s event making its debut at the festival. The bus departed early this month on its journey around the city streets, starting at the Jing’an District Culture Center and stopping off at the district’s iconic landmarks such as the Jing’an Kerry Center, Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World and Life Hub@ Daning.

The bus operates a mobile theater experiential space. People can hop on to buy tickets, try dramatic make-up and don costumes, and even encounter renowned performing artists.

Some of the dramas to be staged

Death Variations 死亡变奏曲

Date: 4.28-5.1

Playwright: Jon Fosse

Language: Mandarin

Subtitles: Mandarin

Presented by: Shanghai Theatre Academy

Venue: STA Experimental Theatre

Storyline: A pair of young lovers marry despite objections raised by their friends, but their passion burns out over time. The husband cheats on his wife and they divorce, which affects their daughter badly and results in her suicide.

Hamlet 哈姆雷特

Date: 5.5-5.7

Playwright: William Shakespeare

Language: Mandarin and Tibetan

Subtitles: Mandarin and English

Presented by: Tibetan Autonomous Regional Drama Troupe

Venue: STA Experimental Theatre

Storyline: Claudius murders his brother, the old king Hamlet, to take the throne of Denmark, and marry his widow. After being confronted by his father's ghost, Prince Hamlet is determined to take revenge.

Knock or The Triumph of Medical Art 科诺克医生

Date: 4.29-4.30

Playwright: Jules Romains

Language: Mandarin

Subtitles: Mandarin

Presented by: Dahua City Center for the Performing Arts

Venue: Yun Feng Theatre

Storyline: This satirical play features Dr Knock, who arrives in the provincial French town of Saint-Maurice with the belief that everyone is unwell, whether they know it or not. He swiftly swats the local people to his point of view through ingratiation, persuasion and other means. Finally, every healthy person becomes his patient.

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? 谁害怕弗吉尼亚·伍尔夫

Date: 5.2-5.3

Playwright: Edward Albee

Language: Romanian

Subtitles: Mandarin and English

Presented by: Radu Stanca Sibiu National Theatre

Venue: Yun Feng Theatre

Storyline: A bitter aging couple, George and Martha, invite a younger couple for a nightcap. Under the influence of alcohol, it becomes a distressing night full of emotional pain.

La Gioia 喜悦

Date: 5.5-5.7

Director: Pippo Delbono

Language: Italian

Subtitles: Mandarin and English

Presented by: Compagnia Pippo Delbono

Venue: Yun Feng Theatre

Storyline: Pippo Delbono brings in clowns, circus and dancers to narrate the memory of a mad shaman. The stage is filled with different scenes, such as hundreds of little paper boats, and colored rags.

Frida Ki Allo ·弗里达·卡罗

Date: 5.6-5.7

Playwright: Katerina Damvoglou & Miranda Vatikioti

Language: Greek

Subtitles: Mandarin and English

Presented by: Fly Theatre

Venue: Fancl Arts Center

Storyline: The play explores the world of the renowned Mexican painter Frida Kahlo through improvisation, projection and live video. Frida, a symbol of persistence, endurance and freedom, compensates for her immobility by being moved, experiencing her life to the fullest.