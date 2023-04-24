Modern Drama Valley has an abundance of characters and plotlines on its playlist
Modern Drama Valley, Shanghai’s annual theatrical extravaganza, raised its curtains with a flourish on April 20.
The event, to be held through May 8, features 23 productions from home and abroad at such venues as the Daning Theater, the Majestic Theater, the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center and other major performance venues in the city.
Opening the festival at Daning Theater was “Huo Dong Bian Ren Xing,” an adaptation of Wang Meng’s novel that depicts China’s vicissitudes from the 1940s to the 1980s.
Other highlights on the playlist include original domestic plays including “Red Sorghum” adapted from Mo Yan’s novel, and “Will” directed by Tian Xiaowei, as well as top international plays such as “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” presented by the Radu Stanca Sibiu National Theater from Romania, “La Gioia” directed by Italian director Pippo Delbono and “Frida Ki Allo” produced by the Fly Theater from Greece.
This year, ticket prices were capped at 600 yuan (US$87) as authorities would cover part of the costs — 30 percent of the maximum ticket price. Tickets are available through digital platforms like Damai.
In addition, about 300 performances would be staged on Shanghai’s streets, commercial zones and other public areas to provide free theater at residents’ doorsteps.
It’s all aboard the “drama bus,” a highlight of this year’s event making its debut at the festival. The bus departed early this month on its journey around the city streets, starting at the Jing’an District Culture Center and stopping off at the district’s iconic landmarks such as the Jing’an Kerry Center, Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World and Life Hub@ Daning.
The bus operates a mobile theater experiential space. People can hop on to buy tickets, try dramatic make-up and don costumes, and even encounter renowned performing artists.
Some of the dramas to be staged
Death Variations 死亡变奏曲
Date: 4.28-5.1
Playwright: Jon Fosse
Language: Mandarin
Subtitles: Mandarin
Presented by: Shanghai Theatre Academy
Venue: STA Experimental Theatre
Storyline: A pair of young lovers marry despite objections raised by their friends, but their passion burns out over time. The husband cheats on his wife and they divorce, which affects their daughter badly and results in her suicide.
Hamlet 哈姆雷特
Date: 5.5-5.7
Playwright: William Shakespeare
Language: Mandarin and Tibetan
Subtitles: Mandarin and English
Presented by: Tibetan Autonomous Regional Drama Troupe
Venue: STA Experimental Theatre
Storyline: Claudius murders his brother, the old king Hamlet, to take the throne of Denmark, and marry his widow. After being confronted by his father's ghost, Prince Hamlet is determined to take revenge.
Knock or The Triumph of Medical Art 科诺克医生
Date: 4.29-4.30
Playwright: Jules Romains
Language: Mandarin
Subtitles: Mandarin
Presented by: Dahua City Center for the Performing Arts
Venue: Yun Feng Theatre
Storyline: This satirical play features Dr Knock, who arrives in the provincial French town of Saint-Maurice with the belief that everyone is unwell, whether they know it or not. He swiftly swats the local people to his point of view through ingratiation, persuasion and other means. Finally, every healthy person becomes his patient.
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? 谁害怕弗吉尼亚·伍尔夫
Date: 5.2-5.3
Playwright: Edward Albee
Language: Romanian
Subtitles: Mandarin and English
Presented by: Radu Stanca Sibiu National Theatre
Venue: Yun Feng Theatre
Storyline: A bitter aging couple, George and Martha, invite a younger couple for a nightcap. Under the influence of alcohol, it becomes a distressing night full of emotional pain.
La Gioia 喜悦
Date: 5.5-5.7
Director: Pippo Delbono
Language: Italian
Subtitles: Mandarin and English
Presented by: Compagnia Pippo Delbono
Venue: Yun Feng Theatre
Storyline: Pippo Delbono brings in clowns, circus and dancers to narrate the memory of a mad shaman. The stage is filled with different scenes, such as hundreds of little paper boats, and colored rags.
Frida Ki Allo ·弗里达·卡罗
Date: 5.6-5.7
Playwright: Katerina Damvoglou & Miranda Vatikioti
Language: Greek
Subtitles: Mandarin and English
Presented by: Fly Theatre
Venue: Fancl Arts Center
Storyline: The play explores the world of the renowned Mexican painter Frida Kahlo through improvisation, projection and live video. Frida, a symbol of persistence, endurance and freedom, compensates for her immobility by being moved, experiencing her life to the fullest.