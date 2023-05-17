﻿
Feature / District

Sheshan Half Marathon becomes iconic annual sporting event in the city

SHINE
  14:49 UTC+8, 2023-05-17       0
The G60 Shanghai Sheshan Half Marathon was held in the city, bringing local and international athletes, highlighting the achievements of the "G60 scientific corridor.
SHINE
  14:49 UTC+8, 2023-05-17       0
Sheshan Half Marathon becomes iconic annual sporting event in the city

The 2023 G60 Shanghai Sheshan Half Marathon held last month has become one of Shanghai's signature annual sporting events.

The competition attracted over 5,000 domestic and foreign athletes. Sintayehu Dinksa Jena from Ethiopia crossed the finish line first with a time of 1 hour, 2 minutes and 30 seconds, while Ebesie Ayele Balcha, also from Ethiopia, broke the women's record with a time 1:09:47, winning the women's championship.

"This is a very professional race," she said.

Zhang Zhihao from China won the domestic men's championship.

"I am very happy to come to Sheshan. The scenery here is beautiful, the people are very friendly, and the race arrangement is very reasonable."

Pan Hong, who won the domestic women's championship, echoed with Zhang.

"The track was good, the weather was marvellous, and the audience was enthusiastic," she said.

The 21-kilometer-long ecological track passed through famous scenic spots in Songjiang such as Sheshan National Forest Park and Guangfulin Cultural Relics, as well as the green Songjiang University Town, kindling the enthusiasm of the athletes.

The event highlights Songjiang's culture and history, as well as showcases the scientific and ecological charm of Songjiang with G60 High-tech Corridor as its axis.

"I love sports. Last year, our company settled in Songjiang. This time, participating in the race, I really feel that it lives up to its reputation," said runner Wang Miaomiao after the race.

"Not only did I enjoy the race, but it also gave us more confidence to start a business and develop in Songjiang."

Cai Bin, a professional photographer in his 30s who has been running for nearly 10 years, said, "I have participated in some domestic marathons, and I really feel that the Sheshan Half Marathon has been done very well.

"The feeling of running along the streets, parks and buildings is amazing. Songjiang is becoming more and more beautiful. I hope that running can make our lives better," he said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     