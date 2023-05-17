﻿
Feature / District

Virtual IP 'Che Dundun' launched to boost innovation

The Shanghai Science and Technology Film Park launched a production center of Metaverse Base and the virtual digital IP "Che Dundun."
Ti Gong

The virtual digital IP "Che Dundun" is unveiled.

The Shanghai Science and Technology Film Park Metaverse Industry Conference recently held in Songjiang's Chedun Town has a lot to explore with the launch of a Metaverse base and the debut of the virtual digital IP "Che Dundun."

The base covers an area of 2.3 hectares and is built in three phases. The first phase focuses on traditional film and television needs, transforms the real-life studio and outdoor space, and creates one flat studio, 50 real-life studios and 20 outdoor locations. The second phase will complete the construction of XR (extended-range) studios and motion capture studios; the third phase will complete the Metaverse creation space.

According to Wu Bing'er, head of the Shanghai Science and Technology Film Metaverse Base and chairman of Shanghai Xingxi Culture Media Co Ltd, the base will launch a cultivation program for emerging industries, a talent plan and a Starlight Assistance program.

"We will actively collaborate with film and television professional colleges to provide real-life shooting venues, equipment and services for the schools, so that students can learn professional courses in real-life or virtual reality studios," Wu said.

Wearing a colorful jumpsuit, with an antenna on her head, and gears and "wind and fire wheels" on her feet, the virtual digital IP "Che Dundun" named after Chedun Town was released at the conference. In the future, the town will develop a cooperation platform for IP innovation, creative ideas and peripheral sales.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
