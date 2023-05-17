A new library opens with ample reading space

Spread over an area of 15,200 square meters, the new library features a whopping 900,000 books and 1,100 reading seats, making it one of the largest libraries in the city.

Songjiang District now has one more expansive reading venue.

The library is located inside the Yunjian Conference & Exhibition Center, which is a new cultural landmark in Songjiang. Spread over an area of 15,200 square meters, the library features a whopping 900,000 books and 1,100 reading seats, making it one of the largest libraries in the city.

The library boasts a magnificent entrance through the atrium, featuring a series of grand staircases leading up to the library.

In addition to the impressive architecture, the library has a children's area that offers a wide range of fun, interactive spaces designed to meet the reading needs of children of all ages, including a parent-child reading space, an illustrated story house, a toy library and a digital reading area.

The library has also installed an intelligent bookshelf system that allows readers to easily locate books by entering keywords or book titles.

The library is undergoing a trial run, and the public is invited to experience the brand-new facility.