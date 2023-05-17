A new library opens with ample reading space
Songjiang District now has one more expansive reading venue.
The library is located inside the Yunjian Conference & Exhibition Center, which is a new cultural landmark in Songjiang. Spread over an area of 15,200 square meters, the library features a whopping 900,000 books and 1,100 reading seats, making it one of the largest libraries in the city.
The library boasts a magnificent entrance through the atrium, featuring a series of grand staircases leading up to the library.
In addition to the impressive architecture, the library has a children's area that offers a wide range of fun, interactive spaces designed to meet the reading needs of children of all ages, including a parent-child reading space, an illustrated story house, a toy library and a digital reading area.
The library has also installed an intelligent bookshelf system that allows readers to easily locate books by entering keywords or book titles.
The library is undergoing a trial run, and the public is invited to experience the brand-new facility.