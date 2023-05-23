﻿
Feature / District

Care for seniors with cognitive impairments

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang Rong Changchun
  17:18 UTC+8, 2023-05-23       0
A specialty care zone for seniors with cognitive impairments has been set up inside Hongqiao Town seniors' home in Minhang District since May.
﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang Rong Changchun
  17:18 UTC+8, 2023-05-23       0
Care for seniors with cognitive impairments
Ti Gong

Reminiscence therapy in the specialty care zone offers seniors with cognitive impairments an immersive experience through memory interactions, corners, boxes and other interior decorations.

A specialty care zone has been established in Hongqiao Town Seniors' Home in Minhang District, designed to cater for seniors with cognitive impairments since May.

The renovated zone was created on the eighth and ninth floors of the No. 1 Building and relies on professional medical support from the Minhang District Mental Health Center and the Hongqiao Community Health Service Center to provide mental guidance, care and interventions to improve the quality of life for seniors with cognitive impairments.

The space covers 2,200 square meters and has 90 beds. Its design was inspired by Montessori and multi-senses stimulation therapies such as plant, reminiscence, music, color and occupational therapies.

The eighth floor is dedicated to plant therapy, and the walls have been adorned with different plants to help seniors improve their mental condition by being closer to nature.

The ninth floor focuses on reminiscence therapy, offering seniors with cognitive impairments an immersive experience through memory interactions, corners, boxes and other interior decorations.

Those with severe cognitive impairments are provided with a location and an alarming bracelet for the sake of safety.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Hongqiao
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     