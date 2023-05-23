Care for seniors with cognitive impairments

A specialty care zone for seniors with cognitive impairments has been set up inside Hongqiao Town seniors' home in Minhang District since May.

Ti Gong

A specialty care zone has been established in Hongqiao Town Seniors' Home in Minhang District, designed to cater for seniors with cognitive impairments since May.

The renovated zone was created on the eighth and ninth floors of the No. 1 Building and relies on professional medical support from the Minhang District Mental Health Center and the Hongqiao Community Health Service Center to provide mental guidance, care and interventions to improve the quality of life for seniors with cognitive impairments.

The space covers 2,200 square meters and has 90 beds. Its design was inspired by Montessori and multi-senses stimulation therapies such as plant, reminiscence, music, color and occupational therapies.

The eighth floor is dedicated to plant therapy, and the walls have been adorned with different plants to help seniors improve their mental condition by being closer to nature.

The ninth floor focuses on reminiscence therapy, offering seniors with cognitive impairments an immersive experience through memory interactions, corners, boxes and other interior decorations.

Those with severe cognitive impairments are provided with a location and an alarming bracelet for the sake of safety.