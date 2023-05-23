Pudong's hosting of archery world championship hits its target

The 2023 Shanghai 2023 Hyundai Archery World Cup drew to a conclusion on Pudong Binjiang Avenue on May 21.

Ti Gong

The 2023 Shanghai Hyundai Archery World Cup drew to a conclusion on Pudong Binjiang Avenue over the weekend.



Over a week-long period, more than 400 top archers from nearly 40 countries and regions around the world displayed exciting archery feats to the residents of Shanghai and the world audience.

The Chinese team continued the good performance they have shown since the new season began, winning two silver medals and one bronze.

Of those, the Chinese women's team composed of An Qixuan, Zhang Mengyao and Hai Ligan won the bronze medal in the recurve bow group. In the men's recurve bow team event, Wang Dapeng, Li Zhongyuan and Qi Xiangshuo won the silver medal.

In the recurve bow mixed team project, Wang Dapeng and Zhang Mengyao partnered to win another valuable silver medal for the Chinese team.

Gold medals went to Mexico for the women's composite bow team champion, and the Netherlands for the men's composite bow team champion. India won the composite bow mixed team champion.

Ti Gong

The women's composite bow individual champion was South Korea's Su A Cho and the men's composite bow individual champion was India's Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar.

In the recurve bow section, South Korea won the men's, women's and mixed team events. Sihyeon Lim from South Korea claimed the women's individual champion, and Marcus D'Almeida from Brazil won the men's individual champion.

Once the competition on the field came to an end, the excitement off the field continued. To showcase a vibrant and dynamic Pudong in all its aspects, the world champions, contestants and officials from the World Archery Federation were invited to experience the unique charm of Pudong.

The guests checked out Pudong's exclusive landmarks and experienced traditional Chinese culture.

The Sanlin Dragon Dance Team, which also holds a world championship title, performed a dragon and lion dance with Chinese characteristics, allowing the archers to experience the vitality and enthusiasm of Pudong.

Datuan rice wine, Gaoqiao muffins, Sanlin watermelon and other delicious items gave a good taste to the international visitors, who also savored friendly hospitality from the new area.

Italian archer Michele Frangilli tasted Sanlin watermelon after the game: "It's very fresh and delicious," he said. "Ten years ago, I first came here to compete, and I love this beautiful city and place."

The athletes also visited the nearby Pudong Art Museum, accompanied by a refreshing breeze off the Huangpu River, and overlooking the beautiful skyline of the city. They saw, experienced, felt and fell in love with Pudong's "poetry and distance" as a "grand hall of the world" with its blend of fashion and history.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Chinese athlete Wang Dapeng said, "Standing by the river, you can see such different scenery! Whether it's hotels, competition venues, volunteers, or other arrangements, everything has been excellent. In the future, we want to continue to come to Pudong for competitions."

An international Class A event, the Shanghai Hyundai Archery World Cup has been held in Pudong 12 times. Behind the excitement of competition, the archery atmosphere in Shanghai and China has quietly changed.

At the same time, Shanghai took the opportunity to accumulate richer experience, cultivate more professional competition themes and form a more comprehensive event management mechanism, which would accelerate the pace of building Shanghai into a globally renowned sports city and a world-class international sports event capital.

In the next competition cycle (2024-2027), the Archery World Cup will continue to be held in Pudong. This will not only provide Chinese athletes with more opportunities to learn, exchange and broaden their vision, but also provide Shanghai residents with the opportunity to watch top archery events at their doorstep.

It will also promote the development of archery and become a unique business card showcasing Chinese culture, Shanghai landmarks and its urban style.