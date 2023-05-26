﻿
Jiading resident keeps alive the fine art of bamboo root carving

Jiang Mengyu
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-05-29
The distinctive art of Chinese bamboo root carving has captivated Chen Hongming, a resident of Malu Town. After years of study, he has surprised many with his own unique creations.
The history of Chinese bamboo root carving dates back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), when it was particularly popular in Shanghai’s Jiading District and Nanjing in Jiangsu Province.

There are two schools of carving: the Jiading school is characterized by subtlety and delicacy, while the Jinling (the old name of Nanjing) school is wild and natural.

This extraordinary art form enthralled Chen Hongming, a former carpenter and resident of the Zhongfang neighborhood in Malu Town. After years of study and practice, he has created his own impressive works.

Zhang Sichun

For Chen Hongming, bamboo root carving is not only a hobby but also an inseparable part of his life.

When Chen was young, he met Wang Wei, who was then in charge of the Confucius Temple Bamboo Carving Studio and a master of Jiading bamboo root carving.

Chen regularly visited Wang to study the intricate art of bamboo root carving. Initially, it was more of a hobby for Chen, who enjoyed carving a few lines in his leisure time.

However, after several setbacks, he decided to take carving more seriously and was determined to create some beautiful pieces. Every year, Chen travels to the mountains of Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces to purchase bamboo roots that are 2 to 3 centimeters thicker than the bamboo above ground and therefore more appropriate for carving. He prefers these aged bamboo roots because such high-quality materials lend more texture to the carved works.

One of his works, a strolling luohan (Buddhist arhat), was displayed at the China Pavilion during the 2010 Shanghai World Expo. Through exquisite craftsmanship, the lines conveyed the pace of walking.

Nowadays, the extensive use of mechanized equipment has led to a decline in the demand for pure handmade bamboo root carvings, resulting in a lack of vitality.

In Chen’s opinion, the reason why he persists in this art is to revitalize these seemingly useless bamboo roots with his own hands.

An incense burner created by Chen from a bamboo root.

Confucius Temple
