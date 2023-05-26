﻿
Feature / District

Baby House project expands to residential complexes

Miao Zhenyang
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-05-29       0
Baby House project, which was launched citywide earlier this year and provides daycare for children under the age of three, is expanding to residential complexes in Jiading.
Miao Zhenyang
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-05-29       0

Jiading’s Baby House project, which provides daycare for children under the age of three, has expanded to residential complexes with the launch of one such facility in Anting Town last month.

Earlier this year, Shanghai launched the Baby House pilot project, which provides “embedded” childcare services in existing venues to ease the lives of dual-income households.

While Baby Houses are primarily intended to relieve the difficulties of working parents and grandparents, they could also be an excellent place for toddlers to become acquainted with and better prepared for their approaching kindergarten lives.

“Kids can play together and learn socializing with peers at the same time,” remarked a woman surnamed Shen, whose child will start primary school in September.

“In addition, they will be taught some basic behavioral norms.”

The Baby House in Anting, which is operated by an authorized third-party institution, has certified childcare staff and caregivers, as well as designated living and gaming spaces.

Jiading has announced that it will add 15 Baby Houses across the district this year.

It will leverage its public service resources to include more childcare services in places such as neighborhood centers and senior centers, in order to create a 15-minute childcare service circle.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     