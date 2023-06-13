Exhibition showcases the boundless imagination of young painters

With the youngest "artist" only 5 years old, and the oldest only 15, the "Childhood Art" children's painting exhibition is open to the public, and it will continue until June 20.

With the youngest "artist" only 5 years old, and the oldest only 15, the "Childhood Art" children's painting exhibition is open to the public at the Xianhe Art Gallery, and it will continue until June 20.

From every blade of grass, flower, stone, to a small corner of the city and a daily object, the colors flowing from the paintbrushes and the forms presented in their works express the boundless imagination and colorful view of children.

Some of these "young painters" have received systematic art training, and their works are already showing academic influence. But many others purely enjoy the creative process, and their works are particularly naturalistic.

"I love painting and occasionally draws a picture," said 8-year-old Chen Jiameng. "I particularly like nature, so I often draw big trees and flowers."

The exhibition shows children's rich imagination.

"Children's thinking pattern is often surprising and unpredictable for we adults. And this is the most precious about them," said Wang Haixia, director of the Xianhe Art Gallery. "What we try hard here is to preserve their innocence and joy through the form of painting."

Exhibition info:

Date: Through June 20



Venue: Xianhe Art Space

Address: 150 Gulang Rd

鼓浪路150号