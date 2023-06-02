﻿
Feature / District

Xiang Zhixin: the story of a self-made businessman

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  12:36 UTC+8, 2023-06-13       0
After settling in Songjiang, Xiang Zhixin opened the Mingchang Iron Works and successfully produced wood charcoal engines during the Pacific War, leading to tremendous growth.
﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  12:36 UTC+8, 2023-06-13       0

Xiang Zhixin (1908-1985) was a native of Changshu County, Jiangsu Province.

He grew up in a poor family and only received primary education. At the age of 15, he became an apprentice at the Mingchang Machinery Factory in Shanghai, where he became proficient in various skills such as welding and forging. After completing his apprenticeship, he managed production in the factory. Later, he was sent to install diesel engines in power plants in Songyang County, Zhejiang Province, and his income gradually increased.

In 1934, he settled in Songjiang, living outside the West Gate. He and his mentor opened the Mingchang Iron Works, where he served as manager. The factory mainly repaired rice mills and was the first machinery factory in the county. Later, he purchased used car engines from Shanghai and modified them into marine diesel engines, which were high in speed, low in fuel consumption, and affordable in price. The business flourished, and the number of workers increased from four people to over 40 people.

Xiang Zhixin: the story of a self-made businessman

Xiang Zhixin

Soon after the outbreak of the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-1945), Songjiang fell to the Japanese, and Xiang fled to Qingpu. He temporarily reopened the factory with one small lathe, repairing ship machinery. In 1938, he returned to Songjiang to resume business, purchasing parts of machinery from two bankrupt small factories, making him the sole operator.

In 1941, the Pacific War broke out, and gasoline and diesel supplies were cut off. Xiang obtained blueprints from a German student in Changzhou and successfully produced a wood charcoal engine. The engine was in high demand by flour mills and steamship owners, and the factory experienced tremendous growth.

At its peak, his factory owned over 30 machines of varying sizes and employed more than 80 people. After the war, the factory continued to rely on repairing and maintaining machinery and purchased 13 rental steamships.

Xiang trained some of his employees to become drivers, and the factory continued to run until the liberation.

Xiang was strict with factory management, and he was personally involved in production. With his excellent skills, he could identify the location of a malfunctioning machine just by listening to its sound and quickly resolve the problem.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     