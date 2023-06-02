Xiang Zhixin: the story of a self-made businessman

After settling in Songjiang, Xiang Zhixin opened the Mingchang Iron Works and successfully produced wood charcoal engines during the Pacific War, leading to tremendous growth.

Xiang Zhixin (1908-1985) was a native of Changshu County, Jiangsu Province.

He grew up in a poor family and only received primary education. At the age of 15, he became an apprentice at the Mingchang Machinery Factory in Shanghai, where he became proficient in various skills such as welding and forging. After completing his apprenticeship, he managed production in the factory. Later, he was sent to install diesel engines in power plants in Songyang County, Zhejiang Province, and his income gradually increased.

In 1934, he settled in Songjiang, living outside the West Gate. He and his mentor opened the Mingchang Iron Works, where he served as manager. The factory mainly repaired rice mills and was the first machinery factory in the county. Later, he purchased used car engines from Shanghai and modified them into marine diesel engines, which were high in speed, low in fuel consumption, and affordable in price. The business flourished, and the number of workers increased from four people to over 40 people.

Soon after the outbreak of the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-1945), Songjiang fell to the Japanese, and Xiang fled to Qingpu. He temporarily reopened the factory with one small lathe, repairing ship machinery. In 1938, he returned to Songjiang to resume business, purchasing parts of machinery from two bankrupt small factories, making him the sole operator.

In 1941, the Pacific War broke out, and gasoline and diesel supplies were cut off. Xiang obtained blueprints from a German student in Changzhou and successfully produced a wood charcoal engine. The engine was in high demand by flour mills and steamship owners, and the factory experienced tremendous growth.

At its peak, his factory owned over 30 machines of varying sizes and employed more than 80 people. After the war, the factory continued to rely on repairing and maintaining machinery and purchased 13 rental steamships.

Xiang trained some of his employees to become drivers, and the factory continued to run until the liberation.

Xiang was strict with factory management, and he was personally involved in production. With his excellent skills, he could identify the location of a malfunctioning machine just by listening to its sound and quickly resolve the problem.