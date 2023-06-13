Traffic hub service center completes BIM-based construction project

Songjiang Traffic Hub Service Center adopts the BIM model to simulate and pre-produce the construction plan quantitatively, which makes the plan have a "holographic projection."

Songjiang Traffic Hub Service Center adopts the building information modeling to simulate and pre-produce the construction plan, making the plan a "holographic projection" while all details can be observed without dead angles.

It is the first high-difficulty construction project completed in Songjiang using BIM technology.

BIM is based on various relevant data of the construction project. It has played an important role in improving production efficiency, saving costs and shortening construction periods.

"Using the BIM model, the new construction project can achieve a 'what you see is what you get' effect from the design phase to the construction and operation and maintenance phases," said Zhang Zhenwei, design supervisor with Shanghai Xincheng Construction & Development Group, developer of the Songjiang Hub Service Center.

The new Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-speed Railway Songjiang Hub Service Center project covers an area of 55,600 square meters, including transportation supporting facilities, transportation transfer channels, parking lots, public services, culture and commercial functions.

BIM technology has solved construction problems for the project and has improved construction quality and economic benefits, according to the officials.