﻿
Feature / District

Traffic hub service center completes BIM-based construction project

Shine
  13:59 UTC+8, 2023-06-13       0
Songjiang Traffic Hub Service Center adopts the BIM model to simulate and pre-produce the construction plan quantitatively, which makes the plan have a "holographic projection."
Shine
  13:59 UTC+8, 2023-06-13       0

Songjiang Traffic Hub Service Center adopts the building information modeling to simulate and pre-produce the construction plan, making the plan a "holographic projection" while all details can be observed without dead angles.

It is the first high-difficulty construction project completed in Songjiang using BIM technology.

BIM is based on various relevant data of the construction project. It has played an important role in improving production efficiency, saving costs and shortening construction periods.

"Using the BIM model, the new construction project can achieve a 'what you see is what you get' effect from the design phase to the construction and operation and maintenance phases," said Zhang Zhenwei, design supervisor with Shanghai Xincheng Construction & Development Group, developer of the Songjiang Hub Service Center.

The new Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-speed Railway Songjiang Hub Service Center project covers an area of 55,600 square meters, including transportation supporting facilities, transportation transfer channels, parking lots, public services, culture and commercial functions.

BIM technology has solved construction problems for the project and has improved construction quality and economic benefits, according to the officials.

Traffic hub service center completes BIM-based construction project

An artist's rendition of the Songjiang Traffic Hub Service Center

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     