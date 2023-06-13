Early-mature peach breeds ready for harvest

The early-mature breed of the peaches in Songjiang District have been ripening one after another these days, and it is time to harvest the fruits in June.

Sweet, crispy and juicy! The early-mature breed of the peaches in Songjiang District have been ripening these days, and it is time to harvest the fruits in June.

The early mature breed named "Chunhong" in Sheshan Hill features crispy and juicy flesh, with a rich flavor. They are now glowing with bright rose red, and particularly tempting under the sunlight.

Chunhong's flesh, now hard and crispy, will become slightly soft when fully ripe.

"The taste is still very good," said Jin Yongmin, head of the Xinyu Fruit Industry Professional Cooperative in Sheshan Hill Town.

The ripening of Chunhong marks the beginning of this year's peach season in Songjiang. The cooperative has planted more than 270 mu (18 hectares) of peach trees, and by mid-June, early yellow peaches and nectarine will also ripen.