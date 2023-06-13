﻿
Feature / District

Early-mature peach breeds ready for harvest

Shine
  13:57 UTC+8, 2023-06-13       0
The early-mature breed of the peaches in Songjiang District have been ripening one after another these days, and it is time to harvest the fruits in June.
Shine
  13:57 UTC+8, 2023-06-13       0

Sweet, crispy and juicy! The early-mature breed of the peaches in Songjiang District have been ripening these days, and it is time to harvest the fruits in June.

The early mature breed named "Chunhong" in Sheshan Hill features crispy and juicy flesh, with a rich flavor. They are now glowing with bright rose red, and particularly tempting under the sunlight.

Chunhong's flesh, now hard and crispy, will become slightly soft when fully ripe.

"The taste is still very good," said Jin Yongmin, head of the Xinyu Fruit Industry Professional Cooperative in Sheshan Hill Town.

The ripening of Chunhong marks the beginning of this year's peach season in Songjiang. The cooperative has planted more than 270 mu (18 hectares) of peach trees, and by mid-June, early yellow peaches and nectarine will also ripen.

Early-mature peach breeds ready for harvest
Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     