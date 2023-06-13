G60 Hi-tech Corridor celebrates 7th anniversary: from regional practice to national strategy

Driven by technological and institutional innovation, G60 corridor has become a large-scale platform for regional cooperation and industries throughout the Yangtze River Delta.

Songjiang's G60 Science and Technology Innovation Corridor is celebrating its seventh anniversary.

Driven by technological and institutional innovation, it has now become a large-scale platform for regional cooperation and industries throughout the Yangtze River Delta region, attracting a huge number of bio-medicine, digital technology and advanced manufacturing projects worth tens of billions of yuan each.

The corridor runs along the G60 Expressway, connecting nine cities – Shanghai, Zhejiang Province's Jiaxing, Hangzhou, Jinhua and Huzhou, Suzhou in Jiangsu Province, and Anhui Province's Xuancheng, Wuhu and Hefei – spanning 76,200 square kilometers.

It began in Songjiang's Jiuting Town and initially connected just Jiaxing and Hangzhou. Today, it has evolved into a nine-city project incorporated in the nation's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25), transforming from a regional practice to a national strategy.

Jiuting is located at the junction of urban and rural areas in Shanghai, with a population of over 300,000. The area, seven years ago, contained various mixed elements, including rural residential land, farmland, industrial parks and various markets, and had long been plagued by problems such as many illegal buildings and numerous safety hazards, resulting in complex situations with multiple conflicts.

At the time, the town had over 2 million square meters of illegally constructed factories that needed to be demolished, as well as 38 illegal villas. From the perspective of urban governance, the rectification of illegal buildings in Jiuting was undoubtedly a difficult "bone" to chew, and from the perspective of industrial structure adjustment, it was also an area with low, backward production capacity.

The government first carried out an action on a flower market covering over 280 mu (18.76 hectares), where most of the warehouses were illegally built using colored steel plates. The rectification team spent three months and demolished 156,000 square meters of illegal buildings.

The cleanup and removal gained momentum. As a result, Jiuting had demolished 2.4 million square meters of illegal buildings of all kinds and eliminated a large number of backward production capacity enterprises.

Cleanup campaign

This also played a pioneering role in reducing the workload of "198 blocks" throughout the city.



"198 blocks" refer to existing industrial land outside Shanghai's planned industry-use areas. In 2016, 931 companies in 280 plots were cleared out in Jiuting, resulting in a reduction of about 250 million yuan (US$35 million) in tax revenue, a high cost in some people's eyes. But the district remained clear and steadfast, because it would do good for the city's future sustainable development, and also optimize the urban space.

By the cleanup campaign, Songjiang freed up a large amount of valuable resources – land, providing conditions and space for the development of new energy sources.

This move attracted the first major manufacturing project – CSG Smart Science & Technology Co Ltd. Today, CSG is a leading domestic intelligent manufacturing full-industry chain enterprise, with its flagship product, the robotic arm, accounting for 70 percent of the domestic installation volume.

Along the G60 Expressway, Songjiang looked toward the distance with determination to promote cooperation in the Yangtze River Delta region, and expand the "circle of friends" in the industrial chain.

Looking back at the history of the development of global high-tech industrial clusters, whether it is the Silicon Valley on both sides of Route 101 from Santa Cruz to Los Angeles, or the 128 High-Technology Corridor formed by clustering along Route 128, they all rely on transportation channels to lay out production factors and spatial elements of scientific innovation. Coupled with the supportive role of Nasdaq's multi-level capital markets, the United States has achieved its technological dreams and promoted its economic take-off. Among them, top universities such as Stanford, University of California, Berkeley and Santa Clara University are distributed in the Silicon Valley region, providing strong scientific research support for the development of the Valley.

As a Chinese proverb goes, "stones from other hills may serve to polish the jade of this one." It means to learn from other people's strengths to improve oneself. The G60 Expressway ran through the whole district, including a nationally renowned university town. Songjiang also served as a manufacturing hub centered around industrial and innovation chains, essential for the Yangtze River Delta region.

In addition, it relied heavily on Shanghai's construction of "five centers" in the areas of international economics, finance, trade, shipping and technological innovation. All of these characteristics were similar to the industrial supporting base and resource elements of international high-tech industry centers, which would provide a solid foundation and resource support for Songjiang's technological innovation and economic development.

Dream bigger

In 2016, Cheng Xiangmin, the district Party secretary, led a team to visit Tsinghua University and some big enterprises in Beijing, seeking cooperation. After experiencing firsthand the innovation and vitality of the integration of industry, academia and research at Tsinghua, Cheng's team was inspired and further clarified the need to establish a sense of independent innovation, and promote transformation and development through scientific and technological innovation.



After returning from Beijing, as the research continued to deepen, the concept and connotation continued to evolve and the development path became clearer day by day.

The 1.0 version of the "One Corridor, Nine Districts" of the G60 innovation corridor also gradually advanced from conception to practice. In 2016, the G60 Shanghai Songjiang Innovation Corridor Construction Promotion Conference was held.

It released 60 industrial policies and announced an annual investment of 2 billion yuan special funds, focusing on promoting the construction of the G60.

The original version was to build "One Corridor, Nine Districts" along both sides of the G60 Expressway, and to create a demonstration area of 101 square kilometers, with its radiation area of about 283 square kilometers.

But then it dreamed bigger and grew bigger. The project soon upgraded its 1.0 version to 2.0 that "connects Jiaxing and Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province," and finally reached the 3.0 version of "jointly constructing nine cities," transforming from a regional practice to a national strategy.