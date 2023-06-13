﻿
Phase II of G60 Sci-Tech Innovation Corridor nears completion

  14:00 UTC+8, 2023-06-13
The main structure of the G60 Sci-Tech Innovation Corridor Phase II project is nearing completion with the sealing of the roof.
Tower cranes line the skyline and engineering vehicles shuttle back and forth, while several workers are busy tying steel bars on the upper floors. It's a bustling scene of activity.

The main structure of the G60 Science and Technology Innovation Corridor Phase II project is nearing completion with the sealing of the roof. Currently, 10 out of the 12 main buildings have completed the structural sealing.

After the completion of the structural sealing, the construction of the aluminum roof structure will start.

Once the roof is completed, the corridor will extend 1.5 kilometers southward on the basis of Phase I, forming a "giant cloud ship."

From seismic evaluation to obtaining the construction permit, it took less than 60 days, which has created favorable conditions for the subsequent construction.

Zhang Zhelun

Workers tie steel bars at the G60 corridor.

