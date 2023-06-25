Options for all at Jiading nightlife festival

The 2023 Jiading Nightlife Festival offers residents and visitors a variety of options to enjoy the summer nights.

As an important component of the 2023 Jiading Shopping Festival, the 2023 Jiading Nightlife Festival kicked off on June 1 at Jiading Powerlong Plaza with creative markets and unique experiential activities, offering residents and visitors a variety of options to enjoy the summer nights.

This year, the Jiading Nightlife Festival focuses on seven main experiences, namely night shopping, night food, night trips, night shows, night entertainment, night reading and night activity, with an aim to bring a different nightlife experience to Jiading residents as well as visitors, according to Guan Chunhua, deputy director of the Jiading Commission of Commerce.

Jiading Powerlong Plaza

The Sunset Party at the Jiading Powerlong Plaza has attracted many popular catering brands to participate, with more than 100 events planned during the festival.



In the art zone, dozens of lounge chairs decorated with bright colors, humorous copywriting and cartoon patterns have been placed.

This interactive installation, launched by the plaza in collaboration with cutting-edge illustrators, aims to convey a leisurely lifestyle to residents and visitors.

Popular folk singers have been invited to give a total of 50 performances at the designated music party area every weekend through the end of August between 6:30pm and 7:30pm.

“We will continue to collaborate with internet celebrity singers and artists, using art and music as carriers to enhance visitors’ experiences, and build Powerlong into a unique 24-hour shopping and leisure destination in Jiading,” said Bai Rong, general manager of the Jiading Powerlong Plaza.

The Jiading Powerlong Plaza first began tapping into the night economy business about three years ago by introducing various popular catering brands, which successfully increased the mall’s foot traffic by 30 percent so far.

Xiyun Lou

The first Jiading Beer Culture Festival was uncapped on June 3 at Xiyun Lou, an open-space, riverfront pedestrian mall in Jiading New City.

Different innovative scenes with various themes have been set up, including Old Shanghai longtang (alleyway), Shanghai Style Block, Summer Night Cuisine, Long Table Banquet, Mid-Summer Drink and eSports Competition. More than 10 popular catering outlets and over 70 beer brands, along with food stalls, cultural and creative vendors, and eSports key opinion leaders are participating in the festival. They are jointly promoting an integration of beer, food and eSports cultures and creating a vibrant and fashionable summer night atmosphere.

Zhouqiao Old Street

Zhouqiao Old Street, a cultural landmark in Jiading, will host a night garden party in the coming months near the Fahua Pagoda.

The event, with the theme of “Revival of Literature and Art,” will showcase the unique characteristics of the Zhouqiao historical and cultural area through a number of sections including “Encountering Zhouqiao at Night” and “Zhouqiao Little Theater.” Designed to provide citizens with an immersive summer street experience, the event will feature various forms such as markets, music, vintage shows, film projections exhibitions and interactive activities.

Jiabei Country Park

Enjoying the sight and scent of lotus flowers is an irreplaceable summer pastime. The Jiabei Country Park Lotus Festival, which runs through July 23, will combine the “night economy consumption” and “service consumption” with various activities such as the Chinese character art exhibition, outdoor sketching, nature-themed courses, intangible cultural heritage and food markets, as well as night sports bars.

Poly Grand Theater

A water and light show will be staged at the Poly Grand Theater this coming Friday and Saturday, allowing the audience to feel the charm of Jiading amidst the light and shadow and enjoy the beauty of the summer night.

The multimedia light and shadow show takes place against the backdrop of Yuanxiang Lake, a landmark in Jiading New City.

Featuring actors performing on the theater’s water stage, the four-episode show, which lasts nearly 60 minutes, includes large fountain arrays, aerial light beams, laser effects and a variable water curtain system.

The show presents captivating pictures of Eastern aesthetics and provides viewers with an unforgettable audio-visual experience.