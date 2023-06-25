Hydrogen energy research project wins top sci-tech award

The 2022 Shanghai Scientific and Technological Progress Awards have been announced, with a total of 316 projects (or individuals) winning, 10 of them from Jiading District.

The “Long-life Commercial Vehicle Fuel Cell Operation Control Key Technology and Application” project, which was nominated by the Jiading District government, and implemented by Shanghai Refire Group in partnership with Tongji University, Shanghai Motor Vehicle Inspection and Certification Research Center Co Ltd and Unilia (Shanghai) Fuel Cells Incorporated, won the first prize of the 2022 Shanghai Scientific and Technological Progress Award.

It is the only hydrogen energy research project in Shanghai to win this award.

Undoubtedly, research institutions are one of the main drivers of high-level scientific and technological innovation. Four scientific research achievements from the Shanghai Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics, under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, also won prizes.

The science and technology award is an important indicator for measuring the level of scientific and technological innovation and major achievements.

In recent years, Jiading has adhered to innovation-driven development, focusing on the growth of dominant industries, the layout of leading industries, and the cultivation of innovation sources.