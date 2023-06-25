Jiading introduces 'Zaijiaxue' mini-program for its elderly residents

Jiading has introduced a new mini-program called ‘Zaijiaxue’ for its elderly population, who make up 34 percent of the district's population.

Zhou Yulin

Jiading has constantly been working on new strategies to meet the demands of the elderly residents, who make up 34 percent of the district’s population.



A new mini-program was introduced earlier this month as one of its most recent endeavors to provide seniors with easy access to a wide range of services.

The mini-program “Zaijiaxue” lists services under four main realms, which provide education to the elderly on a variety of topics such as online shopping, entertainment, hospital visits, as well as over 20 elderly care services including apartment remodeling and facility upgrades to better suit senior citizens’ habits and ensure their safety. The program also offers rental of rehabilitative and assistive devices.

The first lecture to show the elderly how to use the mini software was held on June 6 in the neighborhood center in Anting Auto City. More such lectures are planned in the coming days in all neighborhoods.

To better serve seniors who are typically not very digitally literate, all services on the mini-program are listed with comprehensive information, including contact information and addresses. An easy-to-understand interface is implemented.

According to Gu Liya, deputy director of Jiading’s elderly service development center, “With the introduction of the new mini-program, more senior residents will better understand senior-related policies and services, and their ability to use smartphones will hopefully be improved as well.”