﻿
Feature / District

Jiading introduces 'Zaijiaxue' mini-program for its elderly residents

Staff Reporters
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-06-26       0
Jiading has introduced a new mini-program called ‘Zaijiaxue’ for its elderly population, who make up 34 percent of the district's population.
Staff Reporters
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-06-26       0
Jiading introduces 'Zaijiaxue' mini-program for its elderly residents
Zhou Yulin

The mini-program “Zaijiaxue” is introduced to provide seniors with easy access to a wide range of services.

Jiading has constantly been working on new strategies to meet the demands of the elderly residents, who make up 34 percent of the district’s population.

A new mini-program was introduced earlier this month as one of its most recent endeavors to provide seniors with easy access to a wide range of services.

The mini-program “Zaijiaxue” lists services under four main realms, which provide education to the elderly on a variety of topics such as online shopping, entertainment, hospital visits, as well as over 20 elderly care services including apartment remodeling and facility upgrades to better suit senior citizens’ habits and ensure their safety. The program also offers rental of rehabilitative and assistive devices.

The first lecture to show the elderly how to use the mini software was held on June 6 in the neighborhood center in Anting Auto City. More such lectures are planned in the coming days in all neighborhoods.

To better serve seniors who are typically not very digitally literate, all services on the mini-program are listed with comprehensive information, including contact information and addresses. An easy-to-understand interface is implemented.

According to Gu Liya, deputy director of Jiading’s elderly service development center, “With the introduction of the new mini-program, more senior residents will better understand senior-related policies and services, and their ability to use smartphones will hopefully be improved as well.”

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     