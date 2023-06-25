Malu Town bets big on integrated sports complex

The first phase of a new sports and cultural facility in Malu Town, which will include a football field, basketball and tennis courts, is set to open in July.

The Eryuanli project is located at 2438 Bao’an Highway and covers approximately 70 mu (4.67 hectares) across three phases.

The total investment in the first phase, which spans 22 mu, is roughly 10 million yuan (US$1.4 million).

The first phase consists of a football field, an outdoor basketball court and four tennis courts with retractable roofs. It will include a reception center with a number of amenities like a cafe, locker rooms, bathrooms and a clinic. It is scheduled to begin trial operation by the end of July.

The second phase is still in the planning stages. Five existing warehouses will be converted into public sports facilities that may include basketball, badminton and table tennis courts, gyms, as well as facilities for specialized sports like indoor golf, fencing and kickboxing.

The construction of the second phase will start in 2025 with an investment of between 30 million and 50 million yuan.

The third phase is likely to cover around 15 mu, cost between 20 million and 30 million yuan, and include a theater, surfing and skiing simulators, as well as an ice rink.

Upon completion of all three phases, the Eryuanli Sports and Culture Center will be equipped to meet the community’s growing demands for wellness and fitness, as well as becoming a base for young local athletes.