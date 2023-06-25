﻿
Feature / District

Anting opens short film production facility

Staff Reporters
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-06-26
A new digital center for filming short videos with permanent sets and options for shooting at night has recently opened in Anting Town.
Anting opens short film production facility
Si Shushu

The digital center for micro-short plays offers eight permanent sets.

A digital center for micro-short plays was inaugurated at the Shanghai International Short Video Center in Jiading District’s Anting Town on June 2.

The digital center, at 4218 Cao’an Highway, has a studio that spans more than 4,000 square meters and eight permanent sets, like the interiors of an office and living room.

The sets are spacious and equipped with digital equipment. Night scenarios and shooting in the rain or snow can be done in the center with the help of technology like virtual reality and motion capture.

By providing one-stop, customer-focused services, the micro skits digital center enables video shooting teams to focus more on their content creation while also significantly reducing their time investment.

“Micro-short plays are typically less than 10 minutes in length with a straightforward plot, a small cast, a low production cost and a short production cycle,” said Dong Mingzhe, a representative of the Shanghai International Short Video Center.

“As more players enter the industry, we are committed to doing our part to enhance the professionalism and size of the entire sector, and to improve the quality of the skits, which is the initial goal of our development of the new digital center,” Dong added.

During the inaugural ceremony, 14 businesses from the cultural and creative sectors signed partnership agreements with the micro-short play digital center.

The 45,000-square-meter second phase of the Shanghai International Short Video Center is expected to be ready by the end of the year. It has an outdoor shooting area stretching more than 26,000 square meters.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
