Volvo drives creativity with Shanghai car design studio

The Volvo Car Design Studio in Jiading District covers an area of 5,500 square meters and can accommodate more than 100 designers and creative engineers working simultaneously.

The Volvo Car Design Studio located in the Jiading Industrial Zone on Luyi Road has been put into service recently. The design studio will join forces with its counterparts in Gothenburg, Sweden, and Camarillo, the United States, to form a strong design system and further expand Volvo Car’s global design layout.



The Shanghai design studio covers an area of 5,500 square meters and can accommodate more than 100 designers and creative engineers working simultaneously. It is equipped with devices such as milling machines, 3D printers, and other equipment used to efficiently produce high-precision models.

In addition, the studio has the full process capability of car design, from concept to mass production. It can provide design solutions for interior, exterior, color/material, and user experience for mass-produced full-sized models. Designers can also utilize virtual reality technology to enter the virtual world for design and creative work.

“Volvo Car Design Studio Shanghai aims to become one of the most comprehensive and strongest global automotive brand design centers in Asia,” said Jeremy Offer, head of global design at Volvo Cars. “The new office environment and cutting-edge technology at Volvo Car Design Studio Shanghai will push forward Volvo Cars’ design capabilities and further elevate its design standards.”

In addition to a good design studio, an excellent design team is also an important part of Volvo Cars’ global design system. The Shanghai design team was established in 2010 and boasts professional talent with different backgrounds. The Volvo EX90 Excellence was one of the first design projects led by the Shanghai design team.

The Volvo EX90 Excellence made its debut in China in April. This model is a four-seat version of the all-new pure electric flagship, the Volvo EX90, and is also the most luxurious car model in Volvo’s history.

“The successful creation of Volvo EX90 Excellence signals rapid improvements in the capabilities of their Shanghai design team,” said Sophie Li, head of Volvo’s Asia Pacific design team.