Qingpu's Watertown Parlor core work begins

Another milestone in the development of the Yangtze River Delta demonstration zone was marked recently, with piles laid at the construction site in Shanghai’s Qingpu District.

Construction on the core function area of the Watertown Parlor in Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone kicked off in late May.

The architecture, known as “Square Hall and Water Courtyard,” features a quadrangle dwelling, or siheyuan, design.

Pavilions showcasing Shanghai and provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui will be set up at the four quadrangles, and they will be connected by two covered bridges.

The design symbolizes the integrated development of the three provinces and one municipality in the region.

It is being built at the junction of Shanghai and neighboring Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces, highlighting China’s national strategy of the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region.

The historical architectural style represents the unity of man and nature in traditional Chinese culture.

The Taipu River will become a core site for exchanges, business, and culture. It is also where the union of man and nature will be demonstrated, which is a manifestation of Chinese wisdom and cultural confidence.

“The space will be connected with pedestrian bridges and is fully open to the public,” said Duan Jin, an academician at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and a professor of Southeast University responsible for the design.

“It is not only an exhibition venue, but also an open park,” he added.

Moreover, people only need to visit one place to complete all procedures for cross-province projects instead of three in the past when three sets of materials were required, according to Liu Qunxing, deputy director of the ecological planning and construction department of the executive committee of the zone.

Launched in 2019, the demonstration zone for integrated ecological and green development in the Yangtze River Delta region comprises Shanghai’s suburban Qingpu District, Wujiang District of Suzhou in Jiangsu and Jiashan County in Zhejiang.

The Watertown Parlor, based on its layout, encompasses parts of Jinze Town in Shanghai’s Qingpu District, Lili Town in Wujiang District, and Xitang Town and Yaozhuang Town in Jiashan County, covering an area of approximately 35.8 square kilometers.

The architecture will feature typical Jiangnan (regions in the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) flavor with a number of eco-friendly facilities that achieve zero emission of carbon dioxide.

Based on the design, it will have wetlands, greenways and culture and tourism villages. The green and blue spaces will account for about 75 percent of its total space.

A modern, convenient, green and intelligent transportation system will be established to meet the needs of the general public.