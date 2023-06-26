﻿
Feature / District

Qingpu's 8424 watermelon hits local market

Farmers at Shanghai Xianfu Vegetable and Fruit Cooperative in Baihe Town are picking the famous 8424 watermelon for the huge harvest.
Li Yanli

A well-known watermelon variety popularly known as 8424 has arrived on the market in Qingpu District.

Farmers at Shanghai Xianfu Vegetable and Fruit Cooperative in Baihe Town are busy picking watermelons for the big harvest.

Xiang Xianfu, the cooperative’s head, said every procedure while growing the watermelons is subject to thorough quality control.

Favorable weather has ensured the best shape and taste of the fruit, Xiang said.

“About 80 mu (5.3 hectares) of watermelons are planted in our base, including several varieties such as 8424 and Meidu, which is an upgrade of 8424 and is sweeter with a thinner rind,” Xiang explained.

“The picking season already commenced and we cordially invite residents who are interested in picking watermelons and enjoying a sweet, leisure time to come to our farm,” he said.

Source: SHINE
﻿
Top ﻿
     