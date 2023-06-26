Zongzi recipes to mark Dragon Boat Festival

Zongzi, or sticky rice dumplings wrapped in bamboo leaves, are a must-eat for many Chinese during the Dragon Boat Festival which falls on June 22 this year.

Zongzi, the traditional sticky rice dumplings wrapped in bamboo leaves, are a must-eat during the Dragon Boat Festival which fell on June 22 this year. For anyone interested in trying out this delicacy, we have two local recipes for you to enjoy.

Huitang Zongzi

The traditional Huitang Zongzi has a 300-year history in Jiangnan (areas south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River), but the recipe was lost for half a century until recently.

Huitang literally means ash soup. Huitang Zongzi, or zongzi boiled in specially made ash soup, is one kind of the sweet zongzi and has a unique production process, with benefits of improving digestion and balancing diet.

It has been rediscovered after researching and compiling relevant information, making it once again popular among the local people.

1. The first step is to burn the beans’ shell in straw and keep the ash.

2. Add some water into the ash, and drain the soup with gauze.



3. Boil zongzi in the soup.

Pork Zongzi

To make the classic Pork Zongzi, you need to prepare sticky rice, bamboo or reed leaves, pork belly, dark soy sauce, light soy sauce, sugar, salt, and pepper powder.

1. Wash the glutinous rice and drain, add some dark soy sauce, light soy sauce, sugar, and salt into the rice, then stir well.



2. Wash the pork belly, then cut it into evenly sized cubes and place them in a bowl. Add some dark soy sauce, sugar, salt, and pepper, stir well, and put aside for about half a day.

3. Use two bamboo leaves with the smooth side facing upwards. Make the leaves into a funnel shape which is one-third of the way from the leafstalk. Put sticky rice to the half of the "funnel" and a piece of pork belly.

4. Add more sticky rice to full and compact with a spoon.

5. Use the leaves to cover the "funnel" and wrap the dumplings and tie them with strings.

6. Boil zongzi in the water.