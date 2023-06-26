Repairs progressing on Tang-era Buddhist Pagoda

Maota Pagoda is a cultural legacy item in Qingpu District with high historical value and shows the interlocking wooden bracket system used in ancient Chinese buildings.

Gao Jun

Restoration work on a Buddhist pagoda dating back to the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907), a precious cultural legacy item with high historical value, started in May in Qingpu District.

With scaffolds set up around the tower, the “rebirth path” of the tower is marked.

Maota Pagoda, a typical brick-and-wood structure in Zhangma Village, Zhujiajiao Town, features the typical art style of a Tang-era pagoda with raised eaves; dougong, an interlocking wooden bracket system used in ancient Chinese buildings; and wooden railings and balusters.

The five-story pagoda is 28.2 meters high with the main body 20.6 meters high.

The pagoda, with a history of 1,150 years, is named after the ancient Maohu Lake which flows through Qingpu, Songjiang and Jinshan districts in Shanghai and Pinghu City in neighboring Zhejiang Province.

It has served as a Buddhist pagoda and more.

At night, it was used as a lighthouse for ships.

Due to sediment deposits, only one river course is left open, which is today’s Maohe River.

In 1997, the pagoda was listed as a world navigation mark legacy by the International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation and Lighthouse Authorities, together with another four lighthouses in China, and crowned as one of the world’s 100 historical lighthouses featured on stamps.

The pagoda, which was built by monk Ruhai, is situated in the southeast corner of Maodao Island and underwent its last repair in 1995. Throughout its history, numerous literati have visited the pagoda and composed poems about it.

Upon reaching the top of the structure, visitors are treated to a breathtaking view of the landscape surrounding Sheshan Hill.

“The pagoda is an important cultural legacy of the district and is of very high historical and art value,” said Pan Yongqiang, director of Qingpu District Culture and Tourism Bureau.

Pan said they would ensure the preservation of the pagoda’s original structure and appearance. The restoration process will follow the original technique and use the same or similar materials, with broken wood being replaced. Additionally, the project will include repairing and painting both the walls and the roof.

“In contrast to traditional buildings, both steel pipes and bamboo are utilized in the scaffolding to protect the tower and provide a strong, stable foundation,” said Hu Kong’an, manager of the repair project.

The project is implemented by the Qingpu District Culture and Tourism Bureau. Regular meetings will be held to brief on the progress of the project with feasible solutions raised.

Due to its age, coupled with rain erosion and natural weathering, many wooden columns, beams and dougong are cracked, and the paint has faded.

Furthermore, broken tiles and worn lightning protection facilities create potential safety hazards.

“The whole project is scheduled to take five months and will involve the whole repair of roof, tiles, wood, paint, brick, walls, stairs and balustrade,” Hu said.

Termite extermination is also part of the repair work.

“It is not only the protection of the pagoda, but also the protection, inheritance and promotion of Shanghai’s cultural legacy,” Pan said.

After restoration, the pagoda will open to the public as part of the ongoing efforts to inject new vitality into the district’s tourism development.