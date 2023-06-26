Xujing bars offer pleasant spaces on hot summer nights

With relaxed atmospheres, special food and freshly made drinks, many bars in Xujing, Qingpu District, are offering a place for young people to enjoy lovely summer nights.

8 Pints Station

This bar with wooden style decoration and soft lights is dedicated to create a "fruit flavor" and "female friendly" space.



When entering the bar, what comes into sight as you listen to the faint background music is that most guests are chatting in pairs, and the atmosphere is very relaxed.

Its liquor offerings take India Pale Ale, a fruit and tart beer variety, as their main flavor. Whether you are a beer lover or someone who does not drink at all, you can find a beverage to suit you whether it be craft beer, craft spirits or a non-alcoholic drink.

In addition to its specially made drinks, the bar offers tasty food dishes from all over the world, making it a popular place for craft liquor lovers.

German restaurant & bar

If you not only like beer, but are also a keen meat eater, this restaurant and bar will suit your palate.



It only serves four kinds of self-made beer — IPA, stout, weissbier and pilsener. The restaurant also offers authentic German cuisine, including salty pork joints and German sausage platters.

There are also a pool table and projector screen, to meet guests' relaxation needs in addition to food and beer.

Shire Wine Bar & Restaurant

Wine-lovers who want to gather with friends to enjoy a lovely mid-summer night can come to Shire Wine Bar & Restaurant, which offers more than 500 types of wine, including top famous wines from Bordeaux, Upper Médoc and other excellent wine producing areas on different continents.



The restaurant also serves steak imported from Australia, and suggests guests enjoy their beef with a glass or two of fine Cabernet Sauvignon.



In addition, it also offers a creative brunch with abundant healthy dishes.

30 kilometers draft beer

Located near a waterway, this draft beer bar faces the fountain of a commercial complex with colorful lights illuminating the night.



The bar focuses on freshness. The boss said that the closer the brewery is, the fresher the beer will be, and the 30 kilometers of the name is a key indicator. The beer offered here is not diluted or sterilized at high temperatures. The bar keeps the yeast live, mainly offering German beers with strong flavors of wheat; IPA with both bitter and fragrant flavors; and fruit beers, which are suitable for those who like lighter flavors.

Young1981

With adequate space and outside tables, this bar mainly offers specialty cocktails and whisky. There are also secret menus waiting for those who would like to "seek something fresh."