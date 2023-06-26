Curtain rises on virtual film production studio

China's first virtual film production studio jointly developed by Chinese and overseas teams was established in Qingpu District recently.

China’s first virtual film production studio jointly developed by Chinese and overseas teams was established in Qingpu District recently.



Covering about 2,000 square meters, the studio is located in the Shanghai Film and Television Industrial Cluster in Xujing Town.

Shen Yiqing

It will be developed by the world’s top virtual technology production team and feature LED screens covering 200 square meters and a complete set of virtual shooting solutions.

Professionals and technologies were introduced from Canada and Hollywood in the United States.

Tackling technological bottlenecks existing at most domestic LED digital studios, the studio has been equipped with film-and-television-level LED screens, world-class hardware and software equipment, industrial shooting process and professional shooting operation and production teams.

Shanghai is the birthplace of Chinese film, while Qingpu is known for its profound culture and history. The combination will trigger a continuous stream of cultural and industrial creativity.

The Shanghai Film and Television Industrial Cluster covering 45 mu (3 hectares) of land unveiled in September last year has gathered a number of leading companies in film and television science and technology field, boosting the city’s development into a global film and television production and creation center.

“We decided to put the project in Qingpu as the location is in the core of the Hongqiao International Central Business District,” said Fang Heqing, general manager of the cluster.

“It is only 10 minutes’ drive from the Hongqiao transport hub, which guarantees quality, quick and convenient one-stop service for film and television firms and professionals from around the world. It is an obvious advantage for the agglomeration of film and technology industry.”

Fang said the development of the cluster aligns with the development of the Yangtze River Delta digital line, and the plan is to introduce more leading companies into Qingpu to further enhance its development.