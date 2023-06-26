Young entrepreneur brews fresh start with rural cafe

J. Coffee, owned by Dai Wenjie, is located in Liantang Town, which boasts beautiful views of rice paddies and the peaceful atmosphere of the rural area.

Coffee holds significant cultural value in Shanghai and is seamlessly integrated into the city’s physical and social fabric. The plethora of coffee shops in Qingpu New City is providing both its residents and visitors a respite from their everyday grind.

J. Coffee is one of those in Liantang Town, which boasts beautiful views of rice paddies and the peaceful atmosphere of the rural area.

Its owner, Dai Wenjie, a young entrepreneur, was impressed by the rural views.

“Two years ago, I closed my e-commerce business in downtown Shanghai and the idea of starting a new business in Qingpu popped up in my mind,” Dai said.

“I was informed that one of my friends also had a plan to start a business in the countryside, where the business environment has been continuously improving under the nation’s rural revitalization strategy.”

Dai started his coffee business on his own, based on his own ideas.

The coffee shop retains its original building structure, and is decorated with message walls, bookshelves, collections, game consoles, flowers, and plants, all of which are aimed at creating a relaxing and peaceful environment for customers to enjoy.

“It is a very pleasing thing to offer a cup of fresh-made coffee for local residents and visitors,” Dai said.