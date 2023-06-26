Tech hub in west Hongqiao hosts startup competition

China BeiDou Industry Technology Innovation West Hongqiao Base hosts a division of the 2023 Startup in Shanghai, an international innovation and startup competition.

China BeiDou Industry Technology Innovation West Hongqiao Base in Qingpu District has been chosen as one of the division venues for the 2023 Startup in Shanghai, an international innovation and startup competition, with 95 small and medium-sized businesses competing in the event.

The facility has become a magnet for firms involved in science and technology.

The geographic location of the base, adjacent to the Hongqiao International Central Business District, adds an extra dimension in terms of transportation convenience for firms.

Yu Ting

Shanghai Auran Information Technology Co Ltd specializes in 3D surveying, mapping and digital twin technologies, and is competing with its self-developed mobile laser holographic data gathering equipment and supporting facilities based on RTK-SLAM technology. This technology can be widely employed in domains such as smart cities, digital twins, BIM, digital plants, and engineering digitization.

The company has experience working on large digital engineering projects, such as ski slope steel structure testing for the Beijing Winter Olympics and building information modeling technology for the Shanghai Disney Resort.

It is active in the geographic information sector and engages in active collaboration and exchanges with counterparts in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Shanghai Convolution Communication Technology Co specializes in innovative antenna RF systems and the field of new energy. Founded in 2016, the company received significant support at its inception during the initial stages of its development.

“The base has significantly boosted our development through rent reduction and exemption, assistance with subsidy applications and product promotions,” said Xue Yulei, the company’s general manager.

Shanghai Siki Information Technology Co Ltd is entering the competition with its high-precision locating antennae.

High-precision location and regional short message communication are two applications of the company’s products.

The company is involved in making high-speed railway communication and navigation integrated devices that can achieve high-accuracy train placement. According to Hu Chaobin, the company’s general manager, the base has united enterprises from the whole chain of the navigation sector, which considerably reduces companies’ communication costs.

At its foundation, a leading industry innovation ecosystem has emerged, bringing together more than 100 enterprises in the BeiDou application chain.

It has incubated the headquarters of a Growth Enterprise Market-listed firm, and these enterprises have earned 14 national or municipal-level science and technology progress awards.