Time-honored brands of China show vitality at Brand Day

More than 1,000 domestic companies showcased their latest products and technological advancements at the Exposition on China Indigenous Brands.

The Qingpu District hosted a series of events to mark the seventh China Brand Day with the theme "Brands empower high-quality company development."

The annual event, launched in 2017 to highlight the brand images of Chinese companies, attracted more than 1,000 domestic companies to showcase their latest products and technological advancements.



In Qingpu, there are a number of time-honored brands that have been witnesses to the history and culture of China for over a century and have played an important role in the country's economic growth.

Shanghai Zhonghua Pharmaceutical Co is one of them. It has a history that dates back more than a century.

Within the Shanghai Qingpu Industrial Zone, it is the first Chinese national pharmaceutical enterprise of the modern era and a comprehensive enterprise producing antibiotic medications, nutritional tonics, and traditional preparations.

It possesses the well-known brands "Temple of Heaven" and "Dragon & Tiger," which manufacture balm, essential embrocation, and inhaler products, with the latter being named one of the "Time-Honored Brands of China."

These items carry the memories of generations.

In addition to emphasizing the innovation of products and technologies, the company actively promotes the transmission of culture in an effort to become a leading enterprise in the health field.