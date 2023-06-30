Foreign Talent Service Center opens in Minhang District

The Foreign Talent Service Center will assist Wujing in building itself into an "ideal place" in the minds of global high-end talent.

The first Foreign Talent Service Center in Minhang District was opened in the Pujiang First Bay area of Wujing Town, witnessed by nearly 30 professionals from more than 10 outstanding private and foreign enterprises rooted in Minhang.

The center will assist Wujing in building itself into an "ideal place" for global high-end talent to work in, and be an impetus for the region's Grand NeoBay technology innovation.

Shanghai ranks first in the country in terms of the number and quality of foreign and high-end talent, rated as the "most attractive Chinese city in the eyes of foreign talent" for 12 consecutive years.

The service center will better strengthen urban-rural linkage and district-town collaboration, and coordinate the service of foreign high-end talent.

Lectures will be held in the center to promote and interpret policies and service information targeting foreigners in China, as well as talent salons and offline activities.