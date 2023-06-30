Renowned New Zealand chefs to cater at 6th CIIE

Food and beverages from New Zealand will be catered by renowned New Zealand chefs on site during the 6th China International Import Expo in Shanghai this year.

Food and beverages from New Zealand will be catered by renowned New Zealand chefs on site during the 6th China International Import Expo in Shanghai this year, a recent overseas Chinese delegations' exchange meeting in Minhang District revealed.

Overseas Chinese delegations from New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Belgium met at the Hongqiao International Central Business District in Minhang in May to discuss preparations for the 6th CIIE and the function of the Hongqiao CBD in bringing overseas Chinese merchants to the Chinese market.

Among them, the New Zealand-China International Trade Promotion Committee signed a strategic framework with the Xinhong Subdistrict of Minhang on exchange of information of regional industrial development tendencies, investment and trade promotion, while holding events on investment, trade, education, culture and sports, and tourism.

The New Zealand overseas Chinese delegation expressed their intention to cooperate with the Hongqiao Import Commodity Exhibition and Trade Center in Minhang to export New Zealand mineral water and dairy products to China.

The 2024 New Zealand Spring Festival Gala intends to introduce the top 10 food products from each province and municipality in China to the food market in New Zealand.

The 2023 New Zealand Overseas Chinese Architecture Expo and Summit in Auckland in August will offer cooperative opportunities for both New Zealand and Chinese architecture and realty agencies and professionals.

"In addition to high-quality products and investment expertise, New Zealand will also present folk culture and art exchanges to Minhang," said He Zhiyun, chief of the New Zealand-China International Trade Promotion Committee, who is also president of the Chinese Film Festival in Auckland and a director on the board of New Zealand Opera.





